Editor:
Utah Code section 63G-7-201 states, “Except as otherwise provided in this chapter, each governmental entity and each employee of a governmental entity are immune from suit for any injury that results from the exercise of a governmental function.”
They are above the law. This frustrates the charge, “It is the responsibility of the people to correct the abuses of government,” Utah Constitution Art. I Sec. 2 and Sec. 27, and makes a mockery of the Declaration of Independence’s “All men are created equal.”
According to the Bureau Department of Justice Statistics 2008 Census, Utah has 4,782 sworn police officers, about 175 for each 100,000 residents. Larger cities have more police officers per capita than small ones. For instance, Gilbert, Arizona, has 9.9 police per 100,000 while Chicago, Illinois, has 44. Denver, Colorado, has 24.2; Mesa, Arizona, 17; Reno, Nevada, 14.5; Las Vegas, Nevada, 19 (North Las Vegas, 12).
Per the 2010 census, Ephraim has population of 6,135 with nine police officers, gives about 147 police offers per 100,000 residence. This is way out of proportion to the rest of the country and an insult to the people.
I have helped volunteers sandbag properties during emergency flood conditions. I have watched the volunteer fire departmental at work in different occasions. I believe the people to be good responsible citizens, ready and willing to respond in an emergency. I think they don’t need policing to the extraordinary extent provided.
I have addressed the city council and written letters to the editor encouraging the city to replace the poisonous chlorine treatment of their water system and implement oxygen. Other cities have done it. Chlorine has been proven to affect the immune system adversely while oxygen has proven a boost to the immune system.
Now in the mist of the coronavirus epidemic, a good immune system is a necessary condition for survival. I am frustrated. I would be encouraged with Ephraim City’s values if instead of over-regulating the citizens and building its bureaucracy, the city would use the utility surplus to provide superior water to protect our health.
Frank Crowther
Ephraim