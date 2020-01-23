Most of the major holidays of the winter season are now past. We can now relax in that period of the year where the pressure is decreased a little bit in some critical areas. For example, we don’t have to worry now about what to give people for Christmas.
Martin Luther King Day was this past Monday. It hasn’t yet developed into much of a gift giving/card giving kind of a holiday – not that I’m aware of anyway. I know that there are cards for that holiday, but Hallmark still has some work to do to make it a big deal.
Valentine’s Day is kind of a big deal and is about a month away. We should remember our sweethearts with at least a card or a flower or a dinner date. But that’s generally fairly easily taken care of.
Some people call Valentine’s Day “Singles Awareness Day.” I remember seeing something on Facebook which was posted by someone who had already made plans for Valentine’s Day. The plan: “Stay in my room and don’t make any noise and pretend I don’t exist.”
I don’t think it has to be quite that bleak. Regardless of who you are, there’s someone for whom a little love and attention can be shown – even if there’s no one showing it in return.
Now is the time to enjoy the season of the year when Mother Nature is still sleeping and not pressing us to work for her. We can sit and look out the window at our snow covered garden spots. Nature rests, we rest.
So what else is there to do in Sanpete during the dead of winter? I know some people start to get a little stir crazy this time of year. They have “cabin fever.” They’re tired of short days and long nights.
I sympathize with these people. I find myself looking at Hawaiian shirts in my closet and wanting to wear them. I guess there’s no law that says I can’t wear them. It’s just the “you’re a weirdo” stares that I sometimes try to avoid. (I get plenty of those under the best of circumstances)
The kids don’t seem to mind the winter weather as much as we older folks. They seem to be able to play and stay outside without many complaints. Kids are always looking for opportunities to get up Fairview Canyon for snowboarding. It doesn’t matter if there’s a blinding blizzard or if it’s “frostbite city.”
As for me, while appreciating the great out of doors, I limit my time out there during these cold days. I’m more often found indoors this time of year. I did take an outdoor walk the other day with my wife though. I was quite proud of myself. I only had one, single episode of nearly falling down on an icy patch.
I hate that feeling of flailing arms and “whoops, whoops, whoops” while trying to keep my balance. It’s a back wrenching maneuver to avoid crashing to the ground and an ambulance ride to the emergency room with a broken hip.
Getting out of the house and reducing “cabin fever” can be accomplished by doing several things here in Sanpete. Going out to local school sporting events, school plays, and other community events is a great way to beat the winter doldrums. It’s fun to mix with friends and neighbors in large gymnasiums and auditoriums where it’s warm.
Going to the movies is also a great way to get out of the house in the wintertime. I mentioned movies here recently. There are some shows that really should be seen on the big screen with big sound. There’s a certain magic seeing movies that way.
It’s just not the same seeing those big, spectacle shows on a television at home. At home, you can almost count on something to happen right at the climactic moment of the movie: the phone will ring (someone wanting a donation or to do a survey), or someone will ring your doorbell (usually someone from the church) or the dog or cat will throw up on the carpet.
We only have one dog at our house at the moment. Archer, a Sheltie, doesn’t regurgitate all that often. When he does, he generally give a “barf warning alert signal.” Then it’s a race to the door to avoid a negative event.
A lot of people just plain default to television with their spare time during this season of the year. I can’t argue with the fact that’s it’s a warm, calm activity – if you want to call TV watching an “activity.”
Watching sports, of course, is, in fact, an activity. Heart rates rise. Blood pressure rises. Intake of calories skyrockets. Right now, Super Bowl fever is setting in for many Sanpeters.
Otherwise, Snow College also has plenty of sports, concerts, stage shows, and other events going on that break up dark, boring winter evenings. Check their calendar on the internet, watch the newspaper, or call the college to get information on what’s happening.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is the next major theater production at the college. It plays the end of February and early March. I’ve seen this show on stage several times including when Donny Osmond played the title role. It is a wonderfully entertaining show. There is lots of humor.
If you’ve never seen it, don’t be put off by the fact that it’s a bible story musical. It truly is lots of fun with musical styles ranging from Country Western to Elvis. (Gift idea for guys: You’ll make points, if you give tickets to this play, and attend the show with your sweetheart as a Valentine’s Day present.)
Of course, I should mention the obvious thing to do in winter when there’s snow on the ground. Go play in it! Many Sanpeters own snowmobiles and are on their “sleds” every chance they get. The rest of us can sleigh ride down the nearby hills, build snowmen and snow forts, and lay down and make snow angels.
However you do it, enjoy this time of the year in Sanpete. And if you must, and I know some of you “must” – make the run to St. George or Mesquite to play a round of golf or walk around outdoors without having to wear a parka. Rejuvenate, then come back home and tell us about it.