Dear Editor:
Methadone has been used for years as an alternative for heroin and pain pill addiction. The non-practical opinion supported widely by the medical community is that medication support or “replacement therapy” is the only way to save the lives of opiate addicts.
They are wrong! The addict will now be in a similar cycle of being controlled by a methadone clinic instead of drug dealers. Where some people might think this is better in reality it is not.
You are still being controlled by a drug and the only way to break this cycle is to go to treatment and get clean, sober, and learn how to remain clean and sober.
Methadone is by far the hardest drug to come off of, having a long drawn out painful withdrawal worse than opiate pain killers or heroin. This turns into a money pit where the addict is stuck paying for another drug that’s prescribed by the government.
Shauna Krout
Clearwater, FL