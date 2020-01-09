Can you believe that it’s been 20 years since the new millennium and the hub-bub of “Y2K?” Here we are starting out the year 2020. Some seem to be all worked up over the year 2020 now. Jeane Dixon, a psychic who used to have a newspaper astrology column, predicted that Armageddon will take place this year. It’s seems like some people just can’t be happy unless doomsday is just around the corner.
In the meantime, prior to doomsday, there’s some living that is going to have be done here in Sanpete. And as is usual (some years anyway), I’m bringing out my ol’ crystal ball and giving my predictions for the coming year in Sanpete. I think big things are afoot. Let me see here:
1) Oh my! Yes, I see it clearly. President Trump is going to make a surprise visit to Sanpete County. Air Force One lands on the Highway 89 straightaway in the Indianola Valley. The limousine entourage speeds down the county with a quick stop at a turkey ranch where the president correctly makes references to Benjamin Franklin’s idea that the turkey should be named as the national bird. It is pointed out that Sanpete has both turkeys and bald eagles. The president makes a longer stop at Sanpete Valley Hospital and “beats the drum” for rural health care. Someone at the hospital, quickly identified by the Secret Service as a staunch Democrat, offers free gratis colonoscopies to the entire presidential traveling staff. While appreciated, the offer is declined.
2) After tricky negotiations, the Sanpete County Jail complex is sold by the county to Motel 6 Corporation. All county financial obligations are retired. Little remodeling is needed as the facilities are remarkably comfortable. All the security features of the building are left intact, including the bars on the “guest rooms.” Security for guests is an attraction for customers. The new motel becomes the flagship property of the chain attracting hunters and outdoorsy types from around the world. Tom Bodett is in town for the grand opening and ends his speech with a variation of the familiar slogan, “We’ll keep the lights on and the fence electrified for ya.”
3) The governor drives to Sanpete for the signing of a proclamation declaring Sanpete County as an example of global cooling. The polar bears from the Hogle Zoo are loaned to the county until April and are displayed in the “moat” next to the newly occupied (again), old county jail. Jail inmates sue the county for being treated in the same class as zoo animals. Snowfall raises the ground level of the moat to the point that the bears escape. Wildlife officials tranquilize the white bears while they appear to be looking for seals at the Manti sewer lagoons.
4) Seeing the transformation of the jail complex, the inmates at the Central Utah Correction Facility demand and get a new name for their prison. “The Gunnison Hilton and Guard Towers”
5) In yet another bizarre hotel and lodging story, an offer is made by Donald Trump to purchase the Manti Temple from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Inexplicably, the church doesn’t immediately refuse the offer, but invites Trump to church headquarters. After several hours behind closed doors, an announcement is made that the landmark building in Manti will remain as is. News is simultaneously released that the church will be acquiring and remodeling hotel properties in Atlantic City, West Palm Beach, and Dubai, as new temples.
6) Snow College announces that Kyle Whittingham, in an effort to uncomplicate his life, will leave the University of Utah to become an assistant football coach for the Badgers. Coach Whit, having changed his mind several times over the past couple of weeks relative to what he wants to do with his life, is quoted as saying, “Being a Ute really wasn’t all it was cracked up to be – though the money was pretty fair.”
7) As the month of March ends, rumors arise, that al Qaeda has an active cell in the greater Chester metro area. Alleged sightings of terrorists are reported in downtown Moroni. Sanpete Search and Rescue announces a county wide “cave search” and receives quadruple their normal donations during their April Fool’s Day radio fundraiser.
8) The Ephraim Walmart is the first store in the system to have a pilot program of a massage therapy station right next to the blood pressure machine.
9) Sports Illustrated receives the county commission’s blessing to photograph their swimsuit edition here in Sanpete. The main theme this time will be water skiing on Gunnison Reservoir. Some of the models are put off by the brown water and refuse to get into the lake. Those models are whisked away to the new Motel 6 for a photo-spread section to be entitled, “Girls Behind Bars.”
10) Local citizens show up at the Pyramid newspaper office armed with torches and pitchforks demanding that the “Inside Sanpete” column be discontinued.
Happy 2020 Sanpete!