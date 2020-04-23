Up in a tree: I spent some time in a tree last Saturday. By time, I mean a few hours. I was trimming and pruning an ancient, tall, apple tree. By trimming and pruning, I mean butchering and maiming. I’m not a trained arborist.
I went up and down the tree a few times during the long process. There was one time when I needed to use the restroom and get a drink. (My elementary school principal called some of us “drinkers and drainers.”) Then there was the time when Mother Nature thundered and sent a plague of hail to pummel me out of the tree.
There were a few passersby who stopped to visit as I worked. It was easy to stay socially distanced when I was the “ape” in the tree looking 15 feet down to those gawking at me.
One woman gave me some advice, “Don’t you think you’re old enough and should be wise enough, that you should stay on the ground and hire someone to do that for you?” I agreed. I am old enough. And, I should be wise enough. That word “should” is the operative word that I have a hard time embracing.
If I was doing what I should be doing, I wouldn’t be up in a tree on a chilly, COVID-19 Saturday in Sanpete. If I was doing what I should be doing, I would be… I would be… — heck, I think I’d be up in that tree.
The tree desperately needed the “makeover.” I didn’t need to be doing what perhaps I should have been doing. Perhaps I should have been sequestered indoors, sipping hot chocolate by the fire, nibbling on a doughnut, reading a “guilty pleasure novel” with Camila Cabello singing in the background.
But, I was in a tree feeling “alive.” Rain on my face, arm hooked around a tree branch, sawing through apple wood, a fall to my death in the realm of probabilities, and as far as I was concerned, the coronavirus could take a flying leap through a rolling doughnut hole. Ya know?
I used the word “embracing” here a minute or so ago (depending on your reading speed). That reminded me of another visitor I had while in the tree.
A woman whom I haven’t seen for a very long time came along. She had her boyfriend with her. She enthusiastically greeted me and introduced me to her beau.
She announced her desire to give me a hug. I made no move to descend from the tree. She got the idea. Current conditions require “no hug” interactions with people for who knows how long. Sad, but true.
Hibernation: I’ve been thinking and fantasizing about hibernation lately. I’ve wintered well. Rather than eating like there was no tomorrow since Thanksgiving, I should have been hibernating. Seeing new snow in the mountains has made me think about this even more.
Even though trimming trees is a productive activity, the idea of being cuddled up in a warm “den” in a semi-conscious mental stupor for a long period of time sounds really appealing. Of course, I’m suddenly realizing that this is what I do in the family room in front of the television on a regular basis.
I read on the Internet that there have been research projects, which investigate how to achieve “induced hibernation” in humans. This would be like “suspended animation.”
Wouldn’t it be kind of nice to “go to bed” after Thanksgiving and not really “come to” until it was time to watch your family members graduate from school? Maybe a bathroom break and three hours of consciousness during the Super Bowl could be scheduled into the hibernation deal.
Gas Prices: With the price of oil tanking, the energy industry has been in upheaval. Many jobs are in jeopardy. The Uintah Basin and other oil and gas producing areas in Utah are going to be hit hard.
As of this writing, gas in Salina is $1.13 – the lowest in the state. A few miles north in Sanpete, our prices are nearly a dollar more per gallon. Somehow, Sanpete is a country to itself when it comes to fuel prices.
Modern Living: Being able to turn a thermostat control dial and produce heat in a house is truly a miracle. Can you imagine what our ancestors would think if they could see, and feel, this “magic trick?” The modern conveniences and luxuries that this generation of American society enjoy are nothing short of phenomenal.
And finally: New Year’s Resolutions Revisited: Yogi Berra once said, “If you don’t set goals, you can’t regret not reaching them.” He also astutely pointed out that, “You’ve got to be careful if you don’t know where you’re going ‘cause you might not get there.”