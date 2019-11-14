Dear Editor:
Have you wondered where the foreign aid goes? Thanks to the democrats efforts to impeach Trump we find that Ukraine receives foreign aid and gave the Clinton’s endowment $100 million, (the largest foreign contributor), Biden’s son got $1 million, and the national Bank of Panama held a sizable deposit for the president of Ukraine.
I think there should be some accounting for finances the U.S. doles out and if there is corruption it should be exposed and the people held accountable. The President is responsible for the administration of aid.
The new young president of Ukraine promised the end of corruption. I hope he can accomplish that. Corruption can’t happen without help, it is hard to drain the swamp as President Trump is finding out.
The democrat’s turning a blind eye on the corruption during the Obama presidency in Ukraine tells me that there is a wide double standard there.
Frank Crowther
Ephraim, Utah