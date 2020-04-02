Dear Editor:
You talk about how “America is Great Again” but I don’t think so. What made America great in the past was when the majority of those who lived here loved God and Jesus Christ and kept His commandments. The actions then showed through integrity and industry as a result of a “God fearing” people. The people of this nation need to humble themselves before God and repent of our sins.
Instead of cursing God in exclamation, we need to kneel in prayer and ask for His forgiveness of our disobedience to His commandments. Have you read them lately? Since our judges have removed them from all public places, I thought I would write them down (with my comments in parenthesis).
Here they are from Exodus 20 from the Bible: (notice the first four show how we love God with all our heart, might, mind and strength and the last six show how we love our neighbor as ourselves—the two greatest commandments that Jesus talked about):
1. Thou shalt have no other gods before me. Are we worshipping our money, sports figures and movie stars and leisure more than God (this is evident by what we do on the Sabbath day)?
2. Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image (we may not have golden idols to bow to but do we bow to the idols of money, fame, etc?).
3. Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain. (How many people say, “Oh my God!” in exclamation? When we speak His name it should be in reverent prayer rather than when we are surprised or amazed or angry or use his name as if it was ugly.)
4. Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy. Six days shalt thou labour, and do all thy work: But on the Seventh day is the sabbath of the Lord thy God: in it thou shalt not do any work. (People go to sports events or do sports or they work in their yard or home on this holy day rather than go to church and rest from their labors. People would rather go up to the mountains and hunt or shop in stores making others work on this day rather than stay at home and worship God who is a stranger to them.)
5. Honor thy father and thy mother.
6. Thou shalt not kill. (How many unborn babies are being killed every day in this nation? You can’t tell me that a women does not feel something is wrong deep down inside when she does an elected abortion.)
7. Thou shalt not commit adultery. [This includes the law of chastity which is all sexual activity outside the bonds of marriage between a man and a women (not a man and a man or a women and a women).]
8. Thou shalt not steal.
9. Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor (thou shalt not lie).
10. Thou shalt not covet (to want something so bad that you would break these commandments to get it).
When we see that we are breaking these commandments, we need to humble ourselves and repent of these things and ask God to forgive us. When we do this then this terrible virus will leave us. Then the United States will be great again.
It is not great when we are proud, break His commandments, and don’t look to God to help us. We then need to elect men and women who keep the commandments and know the principles by which this nation was founded.
Sara Staker,
Mt. Pleasant