Dear Editor:
Mt. Pleasant has spoken, the numbers are in. We the people want change. My remarks are in no way reflecting my feelings about these people, their duties, obligations and responsibilities outside Council.
I am reminded of an old Groucho Marx movie when Groucho was caught in the bedroom with another man’s wife by her husband. Before the man could speak, Groucho immediately said his famous line, “Well, are you going to believe me, or are you going to believe your eyes?”
Well, I guess we the citizens of Mt. Pleasant have a choice, we can believe what you say or we can believe our own eyes and your actions. We’ve seen you micromanage the city outside the realm of your responsibility, something akin to usurping the chain of command, a wanton disregard for the authority of others.
We’ve seen you belittle and argue with citizens and council about their viewpoint instead of graciously accepting it. We see you think the city can’t do without you, we can.
We see, even if you can’t, Keith Collier came in last, and you’re next. We see two mayors gone, a recorder gone, director of the library gone, head of public works gone ...several others in the city gone, employees in tears because of personal attacks, they were all good people doing a good job.
We see our city divided. We see loyalties vs. responsible government. We see a council that treated past mayors with total disrespect and disregard, even violating the rules that govern the proceedings of the council.
We’ve seen you be the judge and jury accusing people of serious offenses without due process of law. We see there is a lawsuit that this council brought on itself, through their actions and lay it at the feet of the city of Mt. Pleasant.
We see that now that same city council wants to be defended against these accusations at the expense of the city for their unconscionable actions. Not Cool!!
We see that if it weren’t for egos, the city of Mt. Pleasant would not have to endure this lawsuit.
We see all they have to do to avoid the expense, disruption, further distrust and a low city moral is to make a public apology, step down, and meet the other demands of a lawsuit that are more than reasonable, considering what you have done.
The city can do without you, as you witnessed at the ballot box, unless you missed that message. You have said that you have nothing but Mt. Pleasant’s best interest at heart. It’s time to prove it ... give up the display of ego and narcissism... step down and then we will believe what you say.
The mayor, and two other councilmen will not be returning. You two, and you know who you are, should have the courage to resign after the first of the year. Let the city make a new start, in a new year, in a new decade.
Randy Wootton
Mt. Pleasant