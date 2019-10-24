Dear Editor:
I have sent the following letter to the Mayor and City Council of Moroni City in regards to a property issue within the city. Please read carefully because right now it only affects me, but one day it could be you.
This letter is being written in regards to an issue that I have discussed with Mayor Bailey. I knew when I spoke with him that this is a civil issue, but I have no money to fight the problem so that is why I am letting you know as the City Fathers what my step is going to be.
Problem: I purchased my home way back in the late 70s or early 80s from Ellis and Lucille Christensen. My home is located at 255 South 300 West and was built in the late 1870‘s. We had been in the home for almost two or three years and decided to tear down the fence on the south frontal side of our property so we could have better access to our field.
After it was down, Douglas Neeley came to my home and yelled at me for tearing down HIS fence, and he wanted it put back up. I told him the fence was ours and we weren’t putting it back up.
I went to the county and sure enough there was a strip of property 40 feet wide that Mr. Neeley had purchased for back taxes. He wanted $1,000 for the property. We didn’t have the money so he went to Reuben Leon and Reuben bought the piece.
At this time, Ellis had passed away and I really didn’t want to accuse Lucille of selling us property that wasn’t hers to sell. Reuben immediately had some of his Hispanic friends come down and they moved the fence line 40 feet north from where it was.
We lost a shed plus the footage, but we were okay with that because we didn’t have the money to buy it anyway and according to the county map it was available.
I was the City Recorder at the time, so I asked the Council if there was anything they could do to help me. The comment was made that the whole city of Moroni is out of alignment with all surveys.
Back in the day there wasn’t any surveys done. It was a handshake and the fences were put up. Councilman Reed Christensen told me, “Barbara if you start anything you will be opening a “Pandora’s Box” literally. Everyone in the city will be affected. All the property lines are wrong.” So we let it lie.
Now, along comes Spencer Cook and tells me he has purchased this piece of property for back taxes. He wanted me to pay half for the fences he was going to install. I told him I didn’t have the money, but that the property line has already been moved 40’.
He said not according to the survey he had done. I told him about the wrong surveys and that I had already moved my fence line 40’ and that I wasn’t going to move it another 40’. I asked him not to do anything and to please not to put up a fence until this was settled.
I went down one day and not only has he put up two (2) fences, but he has also planted trees along the north side of the piece in question, not the south side, but the north side, abutting my property, or rather on my property.
I know he has the legal right to that piece of property, but I have already relinquished 40 feet, now I have lost another 40 feet. He would not abide by the 40 feet I had already given up.
Now I am not going to lose another 40 feet of my property so Rafael’s posterity will be losing theirs and then 200 South will come into play plus all the way up to how far?
Granted 200 South is city property, but I am telling you again, I am not going to lose another 40 feet, not to Spencer Cook or anyone else. If someone doesn’t do something with this very young …….. man, I am going to the media and explain what has happened.
I might lose but once this mistake gets out no one in Moroni City will be able to sell their property until the property lines are adjusted according to the county maps. What a mess. And all because Spencer Cook will not go by what has already been given up years ago.
I have given him his 40 feet he purchased. I can’t help it that surveys weren’t done those many years ago. I am giving you as the City Officials until the Oct 25, 2019 to find a solution to my problem or a letter to the editor is going to be sent to both The Pyramid and the Messenger explaining to the citizens of Moroni City what the problem is with their property.
I am also going to get in touch with Sam Penrod, a friend, of KSL to see if he won’t do an exclusive on my problem. I don’t know if he will, but I am hoping and praying that someone will help both me, and especially Jesus Reyes, because he is the one that is going to lose the most.
Moroni City is not going to lose 200 South because of Spencer Cook, but Jesus will lose his property and a lot of the citizens of Moroni City will lose 40 feet of their properties, especially along 200 South all because of Spencer Cook.
The couple that purchased Ida Donaldson’s home has already torn down my fence on the east side of my property twice, because they say according to the survey that is theirs, plus they say that the irrigation line is also theirs.
We have put the fence back twice and I paid $1,000 for that irrigation line and they are not getting it. They may prove the property is theirs, but then Moroni City will have to bear the expense of moving the irrigation line to where it is on my property.
Barbara Gordon,
Moroni