I’ve heard of and know of people who have had strokes and other devastating health events. Many of them, in their recoveries, have had to relearn some of the skills that most of us take for granted (Some geologists take them for granite). (I know, bad joke)
Some of these people have to learn to talk again. Some have to work hard to relearn walking. There are those who need help recovering lost social abilities and many other important life skills.
I personally haven’t had a major health issue yet that has robbed me of whatever life skills I have acquired to this point in my life. However, I am currently feeling like I have been knocked for a loop.
I don’t think I’m alone. I think all of us, as members of the 2020 COVID-19 society, have been hit hard. We’re living new lives. We’re being forced to relearn things, or to learn things in a new way, that were a part of us a few short weeks ago.
This realization came into focus with me recently when I read a headline in the Deseret News. It read: “How to Buy Groceries.” This was a lengthy article by Lois M. Collins.
My reporting here of how shopping should now be done isn’t necessarily what Ms. Collins talked about. But some of the principles I’ve been learning are the same.
Even though I thought I had learned how to buy groceries a long time ago, it turns out times have changed. My old tradition of marching into the store without a list and sashaying up and down every aisle (I’m always trying to get steps on my Fitbit), is not how we do it nowadays.
The goal now: Get in and get out. Wear a mask and maybe gloves. Before you start shopping, slather the cart and yourself down with sanitizing wipes. Go straight to what you need. Touch only what you’re buying. Don’t ever touch your face. (This is a Herculean task. My face has never itched as much in the rest of my whole life, as it has the past month.)
Get your butt to the check-out. Pay with a credit card (We always were taught about “dirty money,” but now cash is considered dirtier than ever). Make a beeline for your vehicle. Unload your groceries into the vehicle.
If you, by chance, were lucky enough to buy the toilet paper that you legitimately need, cover it with a coat so no one can see it. Douse yourself with hand sanitizer and don’t forget your steering wheel. Don’t touch your face.
There’s more to know and learn. But those are the new fundamentals about buying groceries these days.
My wife thought going to Walmart early in the morning last Saturday would be a good time to go. I was invited to go with her. I thought twice about it. I’m not a morning person.
(Which reminds me of what the “Grumpy Cat” said on the calendar the other day: “I don’t like morning people. Or mornings… or people.”) I ended up going with her. I was afraid of missing out on something
We arrived about 7:15 am. There were people there, but not crowds. It was easy to stay distanced from other people. Most people seemed aware of the 6-foot rule. There was a “social distancing dance” that seemed to be going on.
Everyone was doing fancy footwork to stay out of each other’s way. All the while, we all seemed to be looking at each other as if the other party was the Grim Reaper ready to dispatch us off to a less than happy afterlife. I tried to be friendly. I was regarded as a friendly “Grim Reaper.”
When speaking of our shopping experience to others since Saturday, I have heard my wife report more than once, “I wore a mask and gloves. Merrill didn’t wear anything.”
I have had to speak up saying that wasn’t exactly true. I understand the general feeling of Sanpete towards public nudity and I try to respect that. I was fully clothed – but went without a face covering. I’ll try to do better.
While the physical act of walking hasn’t been lost by us, the art of going for a walk has now changed. We’re lucky in Sanpete though. We have wide streets and wide-open spaces. People in urban areas have more challenges to keep a distance from each other.
In some places, strict stay at home orders are in effect. I saw a documentary on the restrictions of life in Italy as a result of the virus. Seeing the reports of sickness and death there was truly heartbreaking.
We took a walk the other night with a couple of neighbors. We kept our distance, but were able to have a good visit and get some fresh air. We tried hard to use good judgment.
Grist had an article by Craig Childs on March 25th. The title of the piece is: “As COVID-19 spreads, how do you ethically get outdoors?” Doesn’t that concept get to you? – the concept that getting outdoors can now be considered unethical?
Childs refers to the situation in Moab recently. It was overrun by tourists. It became too much. Tourist services were shut down. National parks have closed. Non-locals were essentially told, “Go Home!”
There is some good news for Sanpeters. At this writing, Utah State parks are open to the residents of the county where the park is located. All the social distancing recommendations are in effect.
This means that Palisade State park is open for Sanpeters. I was there a week ago. It was beautiful.
The water is nice and high. There were a few people fishing and a few tents with campers. Sanpeters are also allowed to visit Yuba State Park.
Relearning being outdoors can be done. But be ready for some people who think you’re being unethical for being outside.
There are other things I’m relearning. Some of them I may have to talk about another time. Visiting people has changed. Electronic video visiting isn’t quite the same, but it works. Virtual hugs aren’t as satisfying as real ones.
Getting food exclusively through take out and drive through is different. I bought popcorn at the movie theatre the other night. I took it home and watched something on TV. I turned up the volume, put popcorn in my mouth, closed my eyes and pretended I was in the theatre. (By the way, the drive-un theatre is open in Mt. Pleasant)
Well, good luck Sanpete, in your “relearning efforts.” It can be done. And we will get through this. There are certainly worse places in the world to be than in Sanpete right now.