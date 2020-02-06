Dear Editor:
I bought a lot on Mill Road in Ephraim and D Land Title registered it with the county. Fifteen years later, I found out my neighbor and I had both been paying taxes on the same property for 15 years when my neighbor tried to quit claim my property on the strength of his tax notice.
Ephraim has been surveyed three times by registered, licensed surveyors with different results each time. Now they survey with Global Positioning System (GPS) for (real?) accuracy. What a mess!
If the county finds small parcels from different surveys, like the newspaper about Moroni implied, don’t they have the moral responsibility to notice the neighboring owners of the delinquent taxes by mail, telling them of the problem and probable solution?
This would provide peace and security, rather than just list the property for tax sale and put the owners at the mercy of some land speculator!
Since government was established to serve the people, Sanpete County should serve the people this way.
Frank M. Crowther
Ephraim