Category: Sanpete County Dates. Answer: 1849. Question: What is the year Sanpete County was settled?
I think you’re familiar with the format – an answer is given and responded to with a question. It’s the way the knowledge/trivia television game show “Jeopardy” is played.
I watched “Jeopardy” the other night. I felt pretty highly of myself at the end of the game. Had I been there as a player, I would have won Final Jeopardy. The category was “British Authors.” The answer was: “Born in 1866, he has been called “The Shakespeare of science fiction.” The correct response was: “Who was H.G. Wells?”
I gave my response – to myself, as I was alone in the room. All three of the contestants were incorrect with their responses. When my response was announced as correct, I jumped up and did a little happy dance. (I need to find little moments of excitement wherever I can find them.) I then thought about some of my “Jeopardy” memories.
Who can forget (probably lots of people) Brigham Young University graduate Ken Jennings, who won a record 74 times in row? This was like 15 years ago. He piled up $2.5 million.
Bill Simmons of ESPN magazine called Ken Jennings the “Mormon assassin … of nerds.” He was called the “Michael Jordan of Nerds” (Michael Jordan being widely considered the best of the best when it comes to basketball, in case you’ve forgotten).
I guess there are worse things than being called a nerd. When you have a couple of million bucks in your pocket, being poked fun at and called a few names doesn’t hurt all that much.
I suppose that I’m a nerd in some ways. But (sigh), I’m not in the same league as any of the nerds that are actually on “Jeopardy.”
Years ago, I actually traveled to Salt Lake and auditioned to be on the “Jeopardy” show. There were two or three hundred of us there in a hotel convention ballroom.
They gave us a written test. They picked, as I recall, eight people at the end of the audition for their final consideration.
I was narrowly beaten out, in my mind at least, by either the University of Utah professor or the beautiful, blonde, braless, T-shirt-wearing woman. (Which person do you think I remember best?)
Even as a nerdy loser, I don’t regret trying out. It was an experience to remember.
While they were grading our tests, they showed us a couple of “Jeopardy” episodes on the big screen. Alex Trebek was cheered as if he were Moses parting the Red Sea. When contestants gave “lame” responses, we all groaned in unison.
The strangest scene, for me, was in the hotel lobby before the audition. People were actually cramming for the test by randomly studying maps and reading through reference books. (Maybe that was only strange to those of us who were not successful at the tryouts.)
I’ve been thinking that perhaps one of these years, we ought to install a homemade “Sanpete Jeopardy” show as an event at the county fair. It won’t be this year, obviously, as our county fair has been “corona canceled.” But this would be a great event for those who are not brave (crazy) enough to enter the Demolition Derby.
It would be for someone who doesn’t have a cow, sheep, pig or goat to enter in the livestock show. It would be for the person who doesn’t have a classic vehicle to enter in the car show, the person who doesn’t have something to perform in the talent show, and the person who doesn’t quite feel comfortable competing in the mud volleyball competition. In short – “Sanpete Jeopardy” would be for the nerds.
Don’t you think that it would be a lot of fun? (The Sanpete nerds are nodding “yes.”) I’m sure we could find a host who has charisma. If that Ken Jennings guy can be found, maybe he’d come to Sanpete and do the hosting for us. (Oh, wait, I said someone with charisma, didn’t I?)
If he can’t do it, perhaps a Sanpete elected official could do it – maybe Sanpete’s “lame duck” County Commissioner Steve Lund. He seems to be willing to say “yes” to just about any worthy assignment.
Our county recorder, Reed Hatch, would make a good game host. He claims to be shy in a crowd, but once he gets comfortable, there is no “off switch” on his conversational style.
County Assessor Ken Bench could handle it. Anyone who is a county assessor is used to stressful situations, like when people show up at the courthouse with pitchforks and torches to discuss tax valuations.
With makeup, glasses and a fake moustache, any one of them could be made to kinda look like Alex Trebek. Kinda. We’d make it work somehow.
This “Sanpete Jeopardy” thing may have possibilities. It could be a hit. Aren’t you getting goose bumps thinking about it? I’ll get busy and think up “Sanpete Final Jeopardy” categories just in case we need them.
I’m scratching my head. How about this category: Navigable Rivers of Sanpete? Okay, it’s not going to be easy and it’s going to take some time.