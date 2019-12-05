Dear Editor:
The Sanpete Pantry appreciates the following generous donors:
Fenton Family Foundation, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Utah Food Bank, Franz, Community Action, Gunnison City Council, Cricut, C&B Consulting, Pearson Judy, Ephraim Middle School, Manti High School Honors Society, Terry R. Brotherson Excavation, Tractor Supply, Sanpete Messenger, The Pyramid and many others who have contributed time or anonymously donated cash to help feed Sanpete County, one family at a time!
‘Tis the season to give gifts, consider a donation to the Sanpete Pantry.
Sincerely,
Lurlynn L. Potter
Sanpete Pantry Director
(801) 652-0685