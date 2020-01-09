Dear Editor:
We’ve spoken with several people who have not yet heard that the Sanpete Pantry is NOT closing its doors. So, when they saw donation cans scattered around various locations, they wondered if it was a scam.
Be assured, the Sanpete Pantry is NOT closing its doors any time soon.
My husband, Dave, and I have been volunteering our time to help Sanpete Pantry tighten its processes and align more closely with federal and state regulations in an attempt to promote its solvency and resiliency.
Our idea is to make it a more streamline process so donations are most efficiently used. A team of passionate specialists are tackling the fundraising, including grant writing, approaching corporations and foundations, and preparing to organize fundraising events this summer.
Additionally, with the flow of support, we have new board members who lend many years of experience and new enthusiasm to Sanpete Pantry.
Our vision is to reach even more than 300 families per month. There are currently 118 elementary-aged school children who have been identified as being at risk of not having food over the weekend. We send them kid’s packs weekly. There are 80 shut-ins who receive a box of food monthly between Gunnison and Fairview.
So, if anyone asks… SANPETE PANTRY IS OPEN!
Lurlynn L. Potter
Sanpete Pantry Director
Phone (435) 462-3006
1080 Blackhawk
Boulevard, Mt. Pleasant