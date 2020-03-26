Dear Editor:
Sanpete Pantry will continue to serve the people of Sanpete County during the COVID-19 outbreak. In an effort to protect our clients while providing much-needed services, the pantry has adjusted its receiving procedures.
Clients wash their hands before entering the pantry, fill out an order form to place their orders, then wait outside while pantry volunteers and employees prepare their order and deliver it to cars in the parking lot. Wait-time has been greatly reduced and potential viral exposure to clients, volunteers, and employees has been minimized.
We appreciate the generosity of donors, volunteers, and the community who continue to support us in this important work.
Although the scheduled March food drive was cancelled for now, the need is still great. Community donations will always be gratefully accepted!
Sanpete Pantry