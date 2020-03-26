I’m feeling like it’s my duty to do a little public education in this space this week. I can’t help but think that many in the general population have some blank spots in their education about measurements, distances, and spatial awareness.
Let’s start with the concept that may be least understood of those three concepts: spatial awareness. Here’s the definition I found: “Spatial awareness is the ability to see and understand two or more objects in relation to each other and to one’s body in terms of space and distance. It also involves an understanding of the relationship of objects when there is a change in position, including when an object is rotated.”
(magformers.com.au)
The concepts of distance and measurement are pretty well understood by most people in some sense or another. Sanpete hunters are always telling stories in terms of yards. For example, “I saw that four-point buck down the ravine about 100 yards away. I got a clear shot and down he went. And, well, that’s the jerky you’re eating.”
We use yards in football. Ten yards of progress gets a first down. We use feet in basketball. The legendary, former Jazz basketball announcer, “Hot Rod” Hundley could sometimes be heard to excitedly call out over the radio something like, “It’s a 20 footer. With a gentle push, and a mild arc, the old cowhide globe hits home!”
I suggested at the top of this piece that perhaps some people may need some refreshing on these distance and awareness concepts. You probably know what I’m getting at. During this time of the Corona Virus crisis, we are being strongly admonished to practice social distancing using the measurement of six (6) feet between ourselves when we are in the company of others.
This applies to deliberate occasions of being together. (Like going for a walk with a friend or swapping toilet paper for hand sanitizer with a neighbor.) And it applies to situations when we coincidentally happen to be at the same place at the same time with others. (Post office, ATM, or waiting in Walmart for the pallet of toilet paper to come out of the back room.)
Just from my recent experience and observation, I think we need a refresher on what the distance of six feet actually is. When I think of six feet, I often think of the height of a person. I believe my dad was six feet tall. I always wished that I would have grown as tall as him. My driver license shows me as 5’9” – but I like to say that I’m 5’ 9 and a half.
Six feet would be the length of two yard sticks placed end to end. Perhaps some of us need to get out the old yardstick and measure out six feet so that we can visually see that distance.
I had an old friend stop in this past week to see me. He’s an older cowboy (older than me, so I’m not lying). The first thing he wanted to do was give me a big, ol’ bear hug. I had to say: “Whoa, whoa, whoa there partner! You’re not doing too well with keeping your social distance.”
He laughed and looked at me like I was from Mars. But five minutes later he was telling me stories about making homemade hand sanitizer out of rubbing alcohol and Aloe Vera gel.
I saw it reported that our “Sanpete kid,” Utah Lt. Governor and candidate for Governor — Spencer Cox, expressed his disappointment at the news video of welcoming groups at the airport in Salt Lake over the weekend. Hundreds of church missionaries arrived back home to Utah from overseas – notably the Philippines.
Very few of those shown in the news video seemed to understand the concept of spatial awareness and the six feet distancing. I’m sure it’s hard to keep your distance when you’re around family members whom you haven’t seen in a long time. But still, I agree with the Lt. Governor. We should be able to do better. Evidently the airport is making new rules for “welcoming groups.”
On a different subject, but with a common element, I somehow remember a talk given by LDS Church President Gordon B. Hinckley. It was given nearly 20 years ago and was remembered as his “Be” Talk.” It was themed around several “Be’s.” Some of them were: “Be Smart, Be Humble, Be Grateful, Be True, etc.
The talk was aimed at the youth in the church and at one point the 90-plus year old leader said this when discussing dating: “Have a wonderful time… Keep your hands to yourself. It may not be easy, but it is possible”. Our social distancing challenge right now may not be easy. But, it is possible.
Another thing I think of when I hear “six feet” is the expression “six feet under.” This refers to the popular belief as to the depth of a grave. In reality, most cemeteries have their own rules and depths can vary a lot. Most commonly, graves are 4– 5.5 feet deep.
Unfortunately, speaking of graves, people are dying as a result of this virus that the entire world is up against. I’m convinced that we need to take the battle seriously. So far, at this writing, Sanpete and our part of the state, hasn’t reported any cases. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if it could stay that way?
Six feet. Two yard sticks. The height of quite a few young men and not a few young women these days. Keep your awareness and distance up Sanpete. And I will too.