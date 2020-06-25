Editor:
Look out; summer is here, and the sleepy little town of Mt. Pleasant turns into a playground for out-of-towners and their four-wheelers racing down 700 South and Power Road. The weekends are the best for untold traffic of RV’s heading up the canyon on 700 South.
As you know, there are three stop signs on this road that were installed a few years ago and the locals and the invading hordes all seem to know that no one polices these stop signs, so there’s no sense in slowing down or stopping. The 4x4 racetrack is in, and the louder the noise, the better. I thought there was a speed limit for 4x4’s, but I think that was canceled.
There is one alternative to having the racetrack in our city, and that might be to reopen the road just east of here that runs north and south, avoiding the city, and runs into Power Road at about 10th East. The other alternative would be for the county to place another road into the county subdivision east of me.
As it is now, there is only one way up and one way down. This is an emergency waiting to happen as any fire would trap the residents there without a way out.
Oh, but who cares? We all love having the city become a playground for out-of-towners and four-wheelers racing around.
Dave Brown
Mt. Pleasant