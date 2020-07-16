Editor:
Much to my parents’ surprise and shock, I joined the Headquarters, Headquarters Battery, Eleventh Corps Artillery of the Utah National Guard when I was 17 years of age. I am proud of my service and have in the last few years enjoyed the American Legion breakfasts on the Fourth of July.
This year, however, most of the Legion Posts in Sanpete County did the French Advance to the rear thing and did not do any holiday breakfasts except for Gunnison. I would have attended there except for the fact that by the time this old body would be up and ready to travel to Gunnison from Manti and get there, they planned on having stopped serving, so that was out.
That left the Scouts Breakfast in Mt. Pleasant, which I attended. It was delightful. Plenty of food to fill my belly. Friendly people and excellent service. It was a great start to a nice holiday.
Thank you, Scouts, for filling in for the fear of many former military personnel. Good for the bravery of the future generation.
Benton L. Petersen
Manti