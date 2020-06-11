The Gardener’s Corner

Another resource that most gardeners are not familiar with is companion planting. It like so many other opportunities is inexpensive and can have a very positive effect on your garden.
It will increase your garden productivity and also the flavor and nutrition of your vegetables. Most likely the reason for it not being used is that most gardeners are not familiar with it.
For that reason this article is dedicated to introducing you to the concept as well as providing some of the most useful companion vegetables you could use in your garden. Unfortunately space will not allow me go into as much detail as I would like.
I believe there is sufficient information to get you started. I will reference several books at the end of this article which will help you expand your knowledge on this subject should you desire. To take advantage of this concept simply plant the companion plants with your vegetables. You need not plant the same number, but just sprinkle them among your selected vegetables.
Asparagus companions: basil, parsley (gives vigor to both), tomato. Great allies: pot marigold deters beetles.
Bean companions: bush beans, cabbage family, lettuce, onions potato, spinach. All beans inter-planted with carrots and cauliflower will thrive. Enemies of bean plants are garlic, onions and shallot, which stunt the growth of beans.
Beet companions: bush beans, cabbage family, lettuce, onions, kohlrabi. Allies-garlic improves growth and flavor. Enemies: pole beans and beets stunt each other’s growth.
Cabbage family: broccoli, Brussel sprouts, cabbage, cauliflowers, kale, and kohlrabi. Companions: beets, celery, chard, cucumber, lettuce, onion, potato and spinach. While each plant of this group has been developed in a special way, they are all pretty much subject to same likes and dislikes, insects and diseases. All are heavy eaters. Allies- chamomile and garlic improve growth and flavor, catnip, hyssop, rosemary and sage, dill, mint, nasturtium and thyme. Enemies- kohlrabi and tomato stunt each other’s growth.
Carrot companions: beans, lettuce, onion, pea, pepper, radish, tomato. Allies: chives, improves plant growth and flavor; Rosemary and sage deter carrot fly. Enemies: Dill retards growth.
Celery companions: beans, leeks, cauliflower and cabbage bush beans, and tomato. Allies: chives, and garlic deter aphids. Nasturtium deter bugs and aphids.
Corn companions: beans, cucumber, melon, parsley, pea potato, pumpkin and squash. Allies: Odorless marigold and white geranium deter Japanese beetles. Enemies: Tomatoes and corn are attacked by the same worm.
Cucumber companions: beans, cabbage family, corn, pea radish and tomato. Allies: Marigold deters beetles, Nasturtium deters aphids, beetles and bugs, improves growth and flavor. Enemies: Sage is generally injurious to cucumber. Cucumbers are offensive to raccoons. Sow two or three radish seeds in each hill – to protect against cucumber beetles.
Eggplant companion: bean and pepper. Allies: Marigold deters nematodes. During dry weather, mulching and irrigation will help to prevent wilt disease.
Lettuce companion: beets, cabbage family, carrot, onion, radish, strawberry. Allies: chives and garlic deter aphids. Radish grown with lettuce in summer are particularly succulent. Lettuce needs cool weather and ample moisture to make its best growth.
Melon companion: Corn, pumpkin, radish, squash. Crop rotation can be best weapon against garden pests, but do not rotate melons, squash and cucumber with each other, since all are cucurbits. Do not plant melons near potatoes, they will grow well with corn and sunflowers. Place a heavy wax paper under the melons and will keep the worms from entering. Leaves are rich in calcium are good to place in your compost pile. Allies: Marigold, nasturtium and oregano.
Onion companion: beets, cabbage family, carrot, chard, lettuce, pepper, strawberry and tomato. Allies: chamomile and summer savory improve growth and flavor. Enemies: onions stunt bean and peas.
Parsley companion: Asparagus, corn and tomato.
Pea companion: Beans, carrots, corn, cucumber, radish, turnip. Allies: mint improves health and flavor. Enemies: garlic and onion stunt the growth of peas. Always plow pea vines under or place in compost pile.
Potato companion: beans, cabbage family, corn, eggplant, and peas. Allies: horseradish, planted at the corners of the potato patch provide general protection. Allies: Marigold deters beetles. Enemies: tomatoes and potatoes are attacked by the same blight.
Pumpkin companion: corn, melon and squash. Allies: Marigold deters beetles, nasturtium and oregano.
Radish companion: beans, carrot, cucumber, lettuce, melon and peas. Allies: borage deters worms, improves growth and flavor. Allies: Chervil and nasturtium improve growth and flavor. Radish is aided by red root pig weed which loosens soil. Do not rotate radish with cabbage, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, kohlrabi, broccoli or turnip. The presence of leaf lettuce in summer will make radishes tenderer. Enemies: Hyssop.
Rhubarb is technically a vegetable but is mostly used for a dessert. It has been long remembered as a laxative. This is one of the oldest known plants.
Squash companion: corn, melon pumpkin. Allies: Borage deters worms, improves growth and flavor, Marigold deters beetles, Nasturtium deter squash bugs and beetles, oregano provides general pest protection. Enemies: Stink bugs, squash in early morning.
Strawberry companion: beans, lettuce, onion, spinach and thyme. Allies: Borage strengthens resistance to insects and disease. Enemies: cabbage.
Sweet Potatoes: Enemies: Fungus disease or wilt called stem rot, which can be controlled with disease free seed and by rotating the crop.
Tomato companions: asparagus, carrot, celery, cucumber, onion, parsley and pepper. Allies: Basil repels flies and mosquitoes, improves growth and flavor; Borage, dill, and Marigold. Enemies: Corn and tomato are attacked by the same worm and general garden pests, Dill until mature improves growth and health. Once mature, it stunts tomato growth, pot marigold. Enemies: corn and tomato, mature dill, kohlrabi stunts growth, and potatoes are attacked by the same blight. Tomatoes and all members of the Brassica (cabbage) family repel each other and should be kept apart. Tomatoes also dislike potatoes and fennel.