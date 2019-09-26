I’ve been thinking again. (I know. It’s scary.) We all have thoughts. It’s what our brains do. Every waking moment seems to be occupied with thinking about something. I was intrigued by this concept so I did what any curious thinking mind would do: I Googled it.
Barry Gordon, professor of neurology and cognitive science at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine has addressed this question. He said “constant thinking is what propelled us from being a favorite food on the savanna – and a species that nearly went extinct – to becoming the most accomplished life-form on this planet.”
Gordon says that our brains are only about two percent of our body weight, but use 20 percent of our resting energy. He said “our mind always churns to find hazards and opportunities in the data we derive from our surroundings…”
“Cogito ergo sum” is a Latin phrase that is often translated to “I think, therefore I am.” Most of us have heard that before. From what I have researched, it is better translated as “I am thinking, therefore I exist.” The quote is attributed to the philosopher Descartes. He felt that “We cannot doubt of our existence while we doubt…”
Corruptions of this famous quote include these: “I think, therefore I am depressed.” — “I spend, therefore I Am.”– “I think I am, therefore I am… I think” (George Carlin)- “I think, therefore I am confused.”
Since I’ve been thinking about thoughts, I thought I’d share a few that have crossed my mind lately. It’s not that I think my thoughts are any better than your thoughts. Actually, I’m kind of wondering about that often-asked question, “Are you thinking what I’m thinking?
I’ve been thinking: Is it really necessary that we Americans need to be subjected to presidential politics for such a longgg period of time? I’m kind of addicted to watching the news and now think that I’m kind of ready to enter an addiction recovery program.
Perhaps I need to save myself from losing a huge chunk of my life to the blathering of the candidates as they sling mud and kiss babies in New Hampshire, Iowa, South Carolina, etc. I’d be better off watching old episodes of “The Andy Griffin Show” or “MASH” or …“Three’s Company” for that matter.
But I don’t know. There’s something hypnotic about the hair of Donald Trump. And Joe Biden’s hair too, for that matter – when he’s had a long day and it gets fluffed up properly.
I guess I’ll keep watching the news and see how the Democrats pare down their boatload of candidates to the real contenders. There have been two or three Republicans “throw their hats in the ring” to challenge the president. I personally don’t think they’ll get too far.
I was thinking of Mark Twain the other day in the context of politics. Like some of you, I suppose, I’ve been a fan of his books, stories and quotes.
There were two quotes of his, which were on my mind. Here they are: “Suppose you were an idiot, and suppose you were a member of Congress; but I repeat myself.” And: “Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it.”
I’ve been to the Mark Twain house in Hartford, Connecticut a time or two. It’s impressive. Years ago, my in-laws lived not very many miles away. My “bucket list” includes getting to Hannibal, Missouri and other Twain historic sites.
Twain and his family lived in Hartford for 17 years. It was here that Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn were written.
Those two Mark Twain books have been controversial since they first were published. When the books first came out, the criticism was that there was too much coarse slang used in them. For example, some felt that “perspiration” should have been written, rather than “sweat.”
In this day and age, it’s the racial slurs that is the “knock” on the books and many schools don’t allow their use. I believe that in our society today, the prevailing feeling is that the “n-word” is the worst word that can be used in the language.
Coincidentally with my Mark Twain thoughts, I heard on the radio that we’re right in the midst of “Banned Book Week.” It runs Sept. 22nd through the 28th. The week celebrates the freedom to read – without censorship.
I think that I’ve probably shared enough about my thinking here now. But as I have thought about thoughts, I couldn’t help but think of Jack Handey’s satirical “Deep Thoughts.” They were a recurring feature on “Saturday Night Live” years ago.
Here’s a little sampling:
“Before you criticize someone, you should walk a mile in their shoes. That way, when you criticize them, you’re a mile away and you have their shoes.”
“The face of a child says so much. Especially the mouth.”
“I hope if dogs ever take over the world, and they chose a king, they don’t just go by size, because I bet there are some Chihuahuas with some good ideas.”
Well, I guess I’ll keep on thinking – just like all of you. We have no choice. It’s just a matter of what we choose to think about.