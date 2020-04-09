As you well know, people can’t seem to get enough toilet paper these days. The shortage continues to one degree or another. And, it seems to be the number 1, or perhaps number 2 (sorry), topic in most conversations that I’m a part of or overhear these days.
And so, I figured that the “dead horse” hasn’t been beaten enough. We’re going to discuss the issue of tissue again. To start with, let’s go back to a mid-January night of this year. This was before any of the virus hub-bub was affecting us in Sanpete. (The first U.S. case was reported January 20, 2020 in Washington State.)
I hate to “toot my own horn,” but then, I do a lot of things I hate. (My mom used to admonish me, “Don’t get too round shouldered from patting yourself on the back.”).
I’m reminded of something that P.T. Barnum once said. No, it’s not the quote, “There’s a sucker born every minute.” Even though that often repeated saying is often attributed to Barnum, he most likely didn’t actually say it. The quote I’m talking about is, “Without promotion something terrible happens – nothing.”
So, I’m going to semi-reluctantly promote myself. I’m going to share what someone messaged me on my cell phone on that January night.
Here’s the message: “It was such a blessing to meet you! We are so thankful to have been blessed by your existence! You are awesome!!
What did I do to warrant such thanks? It must have been something tremendous, right? I mean, I’m not sure whether I’ve ever been thanked before, or since, for my existence. I’ve been told that I’m awesome numerous times and I’ve even believed it a couple of those times. But thanked for my existence? – Nope, I don’t remember having experienced that.
Anyway, I gave some money to what appeared to be a college aged girl and her boyfriend to help them buy toilet paper and another needed unmentionable item which I won’t mention. They looked like they were short on cash. They also looked like they’d been transported from the 1960s. Yes, I remember the 60s well.
I couldn’t question the need for their purchase. It felt good to help her get those needed products. But, really and truly, I probably would have helped even if it had it been Cheetos and Mountain Dew in her hands. I may have drawn the line had it been Bud Light and Marlboro Reds on her shopping list.
We took a picture together and exchanged Snapchat “handles.” We parted ways. I had regrets. I regretted not taking her back to the toilet paper shelves and getting a bigger package of a higher grade of toilet paper. That little cheapo package she had was more like something you’d jam into your backpack for an overnight hike.
At any rate, that toilet paper incident was the unrolling of a series of memories and events that has brought me, and all of us, to this point in time. A point in time where the last time I was in the store, there actually was toilet paper on the shelves. But guess what? – It was only the little cheapo packages.
I have remembered within the past few weeks a toilet paper memory which goes back to the autumn of 1972. I was on a church mission in Norway. My companion and I were on our motorbikes out on a forested, country road near Mo I Rana, a town not too far south of the Arctic Circle.
I’m not sure what initiated the gastrointestinal reaction in my companion. It could have been someone giving us a little snack of hval biff (whale “beef”) or maybe sursild (pickled herring). (I actually liked whale meat, but never really acquired a taste for the herring thing).
In any event, my companion stopped and was in a panic. He announced to me, “I gotta go and if I don’t go fast, we’re going to have “company.”
You guessed it. We didn’t even have a little cheapo roll of toilet paper in our little missionary backpack. After all these years, I remember him quickly deciding between two church pamphlets. He chose the one entitled “Which Church is Right?” He took it with him on a little trip into the woods. Success was achieved and the day was saved.
A more famous incident of finding a substitute for toilet paper is summed up in the quote of Max Reger. He was a German composer, concert pianist, professor, etc.
When he got another negative review from a music critic who evidently wasn’t too fond of his work, Reger wrote to the critic the following: “I am sitting in the smallest room of my house. I have your review before me. In a moment it will be behind me!”
Well, there’s more TP stories to tell, but man oh man, look at the time – and the word count of this column. I do want to share one more interesting tidbit. (Interesting to me, at least)
In the category of “believe it or not,” I had a message on my phone last week from a reporter for the Washington Post. Yes, thee Washington Post. I did a Google search to see if it was legit. It seemed to be. The guy has written books and received awards. So he’s at least fooled some of the people some of the time, I figure.
Anyway, he said that he had read the “Inside Sanpete” column relative to toilet paper a while back and thought it was “hilarious.” He wanted to talk to me about it and left a number.
Imagine that. A mucky muck reporter for one of the nation’s leading newspapers found a piece written by me in a Sanpete County, Utah small town newspaper. (Really small town)
And think of this. He doesn’t want to consult with me on national politics or the world economy. He doesn’t want to find out my views on the stock market or immigration. He wants to talk to me about toilet paper!
Well, long story short, we’ve yet to talk. I returned the call and presumably spoke to someone associated with him. I left my number and haven’t heard back.
I suspect that the interest may have been momentary. The toilet paper roll of relevance has rolled on. There’s bigger fish to fry this week versus last week. And that’s all right.
One last thought: If you already have a month’s (or year’s) supply of toilet paper, for heaven’s sake, lay off buying it for a couple of weeks! Sheesh!