I was in an office in Sanpete a couple of weeks ago. In conversation with one of the office people, I said (from an acceptable social distance): “I’ve been a little concerned about myself. I feel like I’ve got a pretty bad fever.”
You should have seen the look on the guy’s face. The change was immediate and easy to read. His look could have peeled paint off the wall. The communication wasn’t said, but it was clear: “What the #$are you doing in this office!?”
I hastened to say, “Yeah, I’ve got a bad case of Spring Fever.” Then the look went from communicating, “You Moron!” to a shake of the head and a “You’re a Dork!” By the way, I don’t recommend doing that routine with anyone – especially not now.
Conditions have escalated with the virus pandemic. Joking about being sick is now reaching the level of joking about bombs in airport security lines. I know from observation and experience that airport lines and border crossing checkpoints are not great places for comedy.
I read an article in Time. It was titled, “Laughter Helps the Brain Relax’ — How Humor Can Combat Coronavirus Anxiety.” The article pointed out that we have a need for some humor during these times.
A key point is that the funny stuff and chuckles be kept in good taste. After all, life threatening illness and death aren’t really that funny.
I do remember however, that when my dad was in a bad way and knowing he wasn’t long for the world, he still had a sense of humor. When the nurse was holding his hand and feeling his wrist, she said, “I can’t find a pulse.” Dad responded, “Well, I guess you’d better call Neal.” (Neal “Skinner” Magleby was a friend of dad’s who happened to be the undertaker. He was the founder of Neal S. Magleby Mortuary in Richfield)
Most of the humor in our coronavirus troubled times revolves around social distancing, quarantining, and scarcity of items at the store. (Items at the store = toilet paper). An outdoor message board posted: “Single man w/TP seeks single woman w/hand sanitizer for good clean fun.”
I’ve seen the music video of Neil Diamond doing a version of “Sweet Caroline” with changed lyrics. “Hands… washing hands… don’t touch me… I won’t touch you.”
A guy named Shelby Dodson tweeted: “I was at 7-11 and a guy asked me if I believed in God. — I’m buying dinner at 7-11, homie. I don’t even believe in myself.
Byron Trimble tweeted: Coronavirus has turned us all into dogs. We roam the house all day looking for food. We’re told “no” if we get too close to strangers. And we get really excited about car rides”
This one has gotten around a lot: “Your grandparents were called to war. You’re being called to sit on a couch. You can do this.”
Tessa Orzech, a comic tweeted: “Interesting to learn that a global pandemic was the only thing that could cure my FOMO.” (FOMO = Fear of Missing Out… if you wondered)
Tessa believes that we can have jokes during this ordeal. “We can joke about the way it’s affecting everyone’s lives, but it has to be funny, not just sad or scary. If you go too dark during this climate, the joke actually has the opposite intention and it adds to the collective fear and paranoia. The whole point of comedy is to relieve the tension”
My Facebook feed has been full of “relievers of tension” since the outbreak started. (Sorry Facebook friends, I’m more of a voyeur than a participator. Maybe I’ll try sometime soon to get better at posting and not just be a stalker.)
Here are some of the posts that I’ve seen lately that I liked:
“Ran out of toilet paper and now using lettuce leaves. Today was just the tip of the iceberg, tomorrow romaines to be seen”.
“My mom always told me I wouldn’t accomplish anything by lying in bed all day. But look at me now, I’m saving the world.”
“My hubby purchased a world map… gave me a dart and said “throw this and wherever it lands I’m taking you for a holiday when this pandemic is over.” Turns out we’re spending two weeks behind the fridge.
“Just for fun… after 30 days of lock-down, everyone should post pics of your moustache. All the men can join in too.”
People are mad because they have to watch their kids for two weeks. Some of y’all are about to learn, the bus driver wasn’t lying.”
“Does anyone know if we can shower yet, or just keep washing our hands?”
“So, after this quarantine… will the producers of My 600 Pound Life just find me… or do I call them… or how will this work?”
“A few Social Distancing Pickup Lines: “Baby, do you need toilet paper? Because I can be you Prince Charmin”.
“I saw you from across the bar. Stay there”
“You can’t spell quarantine without “U R A Q T.”
“If COVID-19 doesn’t take you out… Can I?”
Well, I’m thinking that’s about enough of this. The people with time on their hands are going to be producing memes and jokes ad infinitum. (Definition of the Latin: ad infinitum = ‘til the cows come home.)
Keep your sense of humor Sanpete. Stay at home if it’s feasible. And when you do go out, for heaven’s sake, Keep Your Distance! I’ve seen far too many people who should know better, giving physical greetings to each other.
People know that you love and care for them without having to break the rules of social distancing. Stay six feet away from people. It’s easy to remember.
Our health departments, our local, state, and federal governments, our churches, and every other credible authority is stressing that we strictly follow the guidelines. And that’s no laughing matter.