Weird circumstances had me in Walmart not too long ago during the daylight hours. I’m very seldom in there during that time of day. I was really surprised at the number of people in the place. It was a little bit crazy.
I was surprised at how many bodies I was dodging as I pushed my cart around corners and through the obstacle course of candy, clothing and lingerie. (No, I wasn’t buying lingerie, but I’m not opposed to travelling through that department.)
Normally I haunt “Wally” between 10 p.m. and midnight. What I dodge during that timeframe is not an overabundance of shoppers, but rather stacks and stacks and stacks of merchandise along with the blue vested employees attempting to get the shelves stocked for the next busy day.
Usually a trip to Walmart is not just shopping for me. It is a social event as well. I know I’m going to run into someone I know. It’s an opportunity to catch up on the latest news and gossip. Sometimes the gossip is more reliable than the news.
Going to Walmart is a chance to do good deeds as well. When my wife is with me, for some reason, people ask her where things are located in the store. It’s not like she’s wearing a “Can I Help You?” vest or anything. I guess she just looks approachable. I don’t know.
Recently, a young man walked up to my wife while we were standing in the cereal aisle in the store. We were visiting with a friend and making a new friend (a friend of the friend). We had been there for at least 15 minutes.
The young man, a college student, asked if my wife knew where the Nutella was located. Even though she doesn’t use the stuff herself, she led him right to it – which is amazing because Walmart seems to purposely scramble things around all the time. I think it’s a psychological marketing strategy to keep everyone from going right to his or her intended merchandise.
The strategy works. I end up impulse shopping and buying stuff I never wanted in the first place. That’s because I see items while I am looking for my intended product, which has been moved from where it was a month ago.
I’ve been known to go into Walmart with absolutely no plan to buy anything. My intention sometimes is to just “take a walk” for some exercise. (I try to end up with more steps on my “fit bit” than my wife at the end of the day. Every little bit helps.)
And also, I want to see whom I might randomly run into while hiking through the store. Invariably, I end up in a conversation with someone. And, invariably, I buy something. (By the way, have you tried the new Reese’s Dark Chocolate Thins? Mmm.)
Not too long ago, we were on our way home from an event in Utah County. As we were motoring down the freeway, I said to my wife, “I think I’ll stop at the Payson Walmart to pick up a couple of things. I’d rather stop there because I don’t want to go into the Ephraim store and run into a lot of people I know and end up being there until midnight.” She agreed to that good idea.
We stopped in Payson. Of course, you guessed it. We ran into people from Sanpete there and ended up standing around visiting. Not that it was a bad thing. But my plan had been thwarted.
I don’t think Walmart cares if they are the “town square” for socialization. I think they just want bodies with plastic purchase cards in the store. Once we’re inside, they know they’re going to make money.
Some years ago, we visited Italy when our oldest son finished doing his church mission there. Every town seemed to have a central plaza or square where people would gather and stroll around in a big circle. It was a social event – lots of meeting and greeting going on.
We did some strolling there, but didn’t run into anyone from Sanpete. I was a little surprised at that. I always expect to see someone I know from Sanpete no matter where I go.
I think that Walmart, grocery stores otherwise, and hardware stores, etc., are kind of our “town squares.” Not too many of us gather other places that are conducive for random visits.
I will continue to call Walmart: “Sanpete’s Disneyland.” It’s where I go for fun. And my favorite ride is still the blood pressure machine. If you see me there wandering in the store, feel free to say hello and visit. Running into you may be the only reason I’m there.