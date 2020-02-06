I’ve learned that there are several different outfits that come up with “the word of the year” every year. I think I’ve mentioned these words a time or two here when “the word” has come to my attention in some way. The other day, my natural, cat-like curiosity (which sometimes kills me) had me researching what the word of the year was for 2019.
I thought that it might be fun to share some of these words that have been deemed significant. I guess you’ll be the judge as to how much fun it really might be.
I’ve decided that as a public service, and for the education and edification of all, I’ll attempt to use these words in a “Sanpete sentence.” Here we go.
Dictionary.com’s 2019 word of the year is… drum roll please! “Existential” The definitions provided are: 1) “of or relating to existence” and, 2) “concerned with the nature of human existence as determined by the individual’s freely made choices.”
Okay, that’s pretty heavy stuff. From my own observation over the past year, it seems like every time I hear the word “existential,” it is being used by someone in the media. And the word is used, most often, in the phrase “existential threat.” This means that something’s existence is at stake.
Here’s my “Sanpete sentence” using the word. There is an existential threat to Sanpete’s way of living if any more traffic lights are installed in the county. (Two lights are plenty)
The Oxford Dictionary word of the year is “Climate Emergency.” Now take a second look at that “word of the year.” Does anyone else, besides me, see a problem with that being the “word of the year?”
I’ve never been referred to as an “Einstein” (except in a sarcastic, demeaning way), but the word “word” seems to me to be singular. And when two words are deemed to be the word of the year… well, you get it.
Looking closer at Oxford’s criteria, I learned that an “expression” can qualify as “word of the year.” I mean how hard would it be to create a category for “expression of the year?”
The definition of “Climate Emergency” is pretty much self-explanatory. It has to do with climate change and the need for urgent action to avoid irreversible damage. My Sanpete sentence is this: “The two last snow storms in Sanpete have created a climate emergency for my lower back.”
This next word of the year is a bit tricky. Merriam-Webster announced that the word “they” is the word of the year. “They,” in the past, has been used only as a plural pronoun. “They” is the word now being used in our language as the pronoun to use when referring to a single person when that person’s gender identity is non-binary.
If this is a new concept to you, you may have to read that last sentence again. And you may have to research and learn that “non-binary” means somewhat different things to different people. But the basic concept is that a non-binary person is someone who doesn’t typically identify into categories of male or female genders. (Facebook has 58 gender options for users)
So here is the tricky part – using that version of the word in a Sanpete sentence. (Mentally think of the “Final Jeopardy theme music here – all the way through please) Okay… I tried to create a sentence. But I had a lot of trouble on several levels. I got really confused when I got to the part of the sentence when I wrote, “they was“.
When I write, I have subject/predicate agreement problems under normal circumstances. Now I have a new grammatical area to try to keep track of.
And look, I just ended a sentence with a preposition. But, I don’t believe that preposition rule is real – or at least not strict. Anyway, I’m serious when I say that I’m going to need more education on this “they” word concept.
I think those are the main words of the year for 2019. I know. It wasn’t all that exciting.
While not “words of the year,” some sources have listed different categories for new words or expressions over recent years. Here are a few examples with their definitions:
Most Creative: “Gate lice” – Airline passengers, who crowd around a gate, waiting to board. “Dracula sneeze” – Covering one’s mouth with the crook of one’s elbow when sneezing.
Most Euphemistic: “Scooping Technician” – A person whose job it is to pick up dog poop. “Least Untruthful” — Involving the smallest necessary lie.
Most Unnecessary: “Man bun” – Man’s hairstyle “Sea Kittens” – Attempted rebranding of fish by PETA.
Words are fun. Words mean things. And sometimes words mean different things to different people.
Here in rural Utah, we’ll continue to speak our own kind of language. I hope that outside influences aren’t successful in their existential threat to our own “words of the year” which include: huntin’, fishin’, campin’, picnickin’, snowmobilin’, and trail ridin’.