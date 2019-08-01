Communities asked to help fight fraud

BALTIMORE, MD — Older people are at a greater risk of fraud and other forms of financial exploitation. The United States Postal Service has seen an increase in mail fraud and is promoting community strength and fraud awareness as a way to prevent abuse. Social Security (SSA) agrees. People can help older, more vulnerable loved ones fight fraud.
People daily receive advertisements in the mail, but the mail could be from a private company or even a scammer. United States law prohibits people or non-government businesses from using words or emblems that mislead others.
The advertising that is sent to people can’t legally lead people to believe that they represent, are somehow affiliated with, or endorsed or approved by Social Security.
Scammers commonly target people who are looking for Social Security program and benefit information. If anyone receives misleading information about Social Security, send the complete advertisement, including the envelope it came in, to:
Office of the Inspector General Fraud Hotline, Social Security Administration, P.O. Box 17768, Baltimore, MD 21235
A community can simply mean a family unit. The more a person knows about what their loved ones are exposed to, the better that person can protect them.
The SSA also receives reports where someone pretending to be a Social Security employee has contacted members of the public. The intent of this type of call may be to steal a person’s identity and/or money from their bank accounts.
The pretender may state that a person’s Social Security number will be suspended or they may demand immediate payment. The caller generally asks for personal information such as a Social Security number, date of birth, a mother’s maiden name, or personal bank or financial account information. This information should not be provided to these individual pretenders.
It is possible that a Social Security employee may contact a person to follow-up on a previous application for Social Security benefits or to follow-up on other business a person may have initiated with Social Security.
But remember, Social Security employees will never threaten or demand any kind of payment in exchange for services.
It’s important to report any and all fraud. This can only strengthen the community and the families in it.
Social Security fraud may be reported online at https://oig.ssa.gov/report.