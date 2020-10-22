Alcoholics Anonymous
Group meets every week at the following locations and times: Sundays, 10 a.m., upstairs in Mt. Pleasant Recreation Center; 10 N. State, Mt. Pleasant (also Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at this location); Mondays, 8 p.m., Central Utah Counseling Center, 390 W. 100 North, Ephraim (also Thursdays at 8 p.m. at this location). Anyone interested in Alanon/Alateen fellowship for those whose lives have been affected by alcoholic behavior are encouraged to contact Sam at 435-262-1188.
American Veterans
All eligible veterans are encouraged to join and attend the appropriate post meeting as follows:
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9276 of North Sanpete meets the first Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m., at 50 North 100 West, Mt. Pleasant.
American Legion Post 4 of Mt. Pleasant meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m., at the Utah National Guard Armory, 525 West 1000 South, Mt. Pleasant.
Disabled Veterans
Disabled American Veterans provides free van transportation to the George E. Wahlen Medical Center in Salt Lake City for veterans with medical appointments from Richfield and Sanpete County. DAV is currently seeking more drivers. For more information, contact the DAV Hospital Coordinator at 800-613-4012 ext. 2003.
Daughters of Utah Pioneers
Anyone interested in joining or visiting local camps of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers (DUP) is encouraged to contact any DUP member or visit www.isdup.org.
Employment help
Department of Workforce Services, Manti, is offering free resume writing and interview skills workshops. Resume writing workshops are held every Tuesday, and interview skills workshops are held on Wednesdays. Contact the DWS office for times at 435-835-0731.
Fairview Museum
The Fairview Museum of History and Art features many historical artifacts, sculptures, paintings, antique machinery and a locally found mammoth in two buildings and on its grounds. Summer hours are 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Museum is closed Sundays and Mondays. Call the museum at 435-427-9216 or send an email to fvmuseum@cut.net.
Fountain Green City Library
Serving the communities of Fountain Green, Moroni, Wales and Chester. Internet, computer, printer and TV available. Tuesdays: Preschool story time at 1 p.m., story hour for ages 4-12 from 3 to 4 p.m. Adult book club meets at 1 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month. For book club information, call Mary Smith at 435-445-3597. Library hours: Tuesdays through Thursdays, 1 to 5 p.m., at Fountain Green City Hall, 260 W. 100 North.
Mental health services
Sanpete Valley Hospital offers Mental Health Services for individuals who are under or uninsured, including outpatient counseling, medication assistance and medication management. Call Sanpete Valley Hospital at 435-462-2441 to see if you qualify.
Mt. Pleasant Public Library
An original Carnegie library serving Mt. Pleasant City and surrounding areas. Preschool story time on Mondays at 11:15 a.m. Home school story time on Mondays at 1 p.m. Bedtime story time on the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., come in PJ’s and bring a blanket if desired.
Teen Advisory Council of Students (TACOS) meets on the first Thursday of the month at 4 p.m. TACOS book club meets on the second Thursday of each month at 4 p.m. Book club for adults meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 9:30 a.m.
Adult writer’s club meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. Teen writer’s club meets on the first Thursday each month at 4 p.m. Library hours: Mondays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 435-462-3240 or visit the library at 24 E. Main, Mt. Pleasant.
Mt. Pleasant Senior Center
The Mt. Pleasant Senior Citizen Center, 101 E. 100 North, offers rental space for events and social gatherings. For more information, call Linda Jarman at 435-262-0380 or Loyce Schuhmann at 435-469-2026.
TOPS
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) is held every Thursday from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Elementary School, 579 S. 400 East. For more information, call Carolyn at 435-262-7759.
NAMI
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) support groups are a free resource providing support for individuals with mental health issues and their family and loved ones. Find strength with others who understand.
All in-person NAMI meetings have been temporarily suspended in compliance with Intermountain Healthcare’s COVID-19 prevention policy until further notice. As a result, NAMI has made its mental health programs available online.
The NAMI Family & Friends Seminar is a 90-minute seminar that informs and supports people who have loved ones with a mental health condition. It is held on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Register at http://namiut.2.vu/ff.
The Online Connection Support Group is a support group for adults with mental health conditions. It is held Wednesdays from 12:30 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Register at http://namiut.2.vu/sg.
Narconon
Many people would find this very surprising, but Soma abuse is actually very common and being prescribed by many pain management clinics. Be cautious of the effects this medication could have on you or someone else.
A person abusing Soma also builds a tolerance and dependence for the drug. In a study of 20 Soma users, 13 of them admitted to using more than prescribed. To learn more about Soma abuse, visit www.narconon-suncoast.org/drug-abuse/soma-effects.html. Call 1-877-841-5509 today for a no-cost screening or referral.
Preparedness skills
Community classes to promote the advancement of preparedness and resilience skills are being taught by Jim Phillips in Spring City. Classes are held at the Old Spring City Hall, 150 E. Center, every Thursday at 7 p.m. All events are open to the public at no cost. For more information, call 435-709-1474. Sponsored by the Spring City Citizen Corps.
Resource clothing bank
Persons needing clothing are welcome to browse what is available for free on Wednesdays from 1 to 7 p.m. or Saturdays from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 50 S. 100 West, Ephraim. Clothing and monetary donations are welcome. Volunteer help is always needed. For more information, call Nancy at 435-851-0603 or Darcie at 435-851-1963.
Sanpete Pantry Food Drop
In an effort to help residents in need of food in Sanpete County, the Sanpete Pantry has begun a mobile food drop in Gunnison. Drops occur on the third Tuesday of every month at the Old Gunnison Fire Station from 11 a.m. to noon. Anyone who needs help is invited to come to the drop and allow the pantry to serve them. For more information, call the Sanpete Pantry at 435-462-3006.