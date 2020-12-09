I saw the movie 2001: A Space Odyssey when I was in high school in the late 1960’s. The movie was released in 1968. It was a Stanley Kubrick film. It was really off-beat and was not easily understood by my teenage mind. I’m not so sure that it would be much more comprehensible to my senior citizen mind now.
I remember that Mad Magazine did a parody treatment of the movie titled:”201 Minutes of a Space Idiocy.” I think I got more out that than I did the movie, though the movie certainly was visually and musically impressive.
Central to the movie was the mysterious appearances of a metallic monolith. The monolith seemed to influence pivotal moments in the development of the earth and humanity.
Technically, I think the word monolith means “one stone.” But it has come to mean something like a big column or monument. The Washington Monument in our nation’s capital could be considered a monolith. Or metaphorically, it could even mean some big, single “something” like a company.
Of course, the reason I bring this up is because of the appearance and then the disappearance of a metallic monolith in the red rock desert of Southeastern Utah. It was 9.8 feet tall and each of its triangular sides was 23 inches wide. It showed up out of nowhere. No one that I know of has taken credit for it. Some believe it was a random art project. Some speculated (really?) that aliens were involved.
State of Utah biologists who were out counting bighorn sheep are the ones who stumbled upon the monolith. (Side note question: Are those state employees constantly fighting drowsiness with that sheep counting job?)
Evidently, four men semi-secretly removed the monolith at the end of last month. Reportedly, they were concerned about the human impacts on the area since the discovery of the object. Even though the location hadn’t been publicized, people were not only finding their way to the place; but some people were getting lost attempting to find the place.
Since the appearance of the Utah monolith, others have shown up in other places. Romania, California, and the United Kingdom (Isle of Wight) are the ones that have hit the news most prominently.
The Romanian one was removed quickly off of private ground. The one in California was vandalized and destroyed by young men who claimed that they were following orders of QAnon and President Trump. Apparently, in their minds, aliens from outer space were not welcome.
In thinking back in my life, I’ve paid good money to see, touch and interact with monoliths. I paid to see that movie I mentioned for one thing.
I’ve been to Stonehenge in England. It’s a structure of monoliths. When I was there years ago, visitors could go out and touch the mysterious, “magical” monoliths. Avebury, in England, is another example.
I would call the Empire State Building in New York City a monolith. I’ve been up to the observation deck there. That elevator has gone up and down with paying customers for many years. (Cheapest ticket right now that I could see: $45.73 — with COVID-19 measures in place)
I love visiting Utah’s National Parks and State Parks. The parks have monoliths. A notable one is in Kodachrome Basin State Park. “Big Stoney” is quite obviously a 15 — 20-foot phallic symbol created by Mother Nature. Campground site No. 17 located closest to this monolith is sometimes called “The Honeymoon Suite.” (Google this one at your own risk)
Some of you might ask, “Does any of this monolith stuff have anything to do with Sanpete?” My answer would be, “No… not yet!”
Some people might think I’m crazy and that this is a hare-brained idea. But I think we could give Sanpete County a short-term economic boost for the motels, restaurants, and hospitality businesses otherwise.
All we need is for a few high-quality monoliths to suddenly appear in strategic locations. See what you think.
Here’s a short list of where “aliens” might magically place monoliths: 1) At the junction in Fairview 2) In the center of the intersection of Main and State in Mt. Pleasant (aliens don’t know much about traffic) 3) In Ephraim — In the parking lot of the SouthTowne Theatres. One screen would schedule a showing of 2001: A Space Odyssey every night. 4) By the “Welcome to Sanpete” statue in the memorial gardens below the Manti Temple and 5) In the Gunnison Town Square near the clock tower.
People will come and visit and feel the mystery of Sanpete as they gaze at the monoliths. Burgers will be sold. Empty motel rooms will fill. Tee Shirts will be seen all over the country: “I was ALIENated in Sanpete, UT”
It could happen. I don’t know. Then again, pigs might fly too. Don’t let reality interfere with what’s fun to think about. My dad used to say, “It doesn’t cost anything to dream.” — — Merrill