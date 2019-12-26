Could my child’s epilepsy be genetic?

(StatePoint)-- While there are many different causes of epilepsy, over half of epilepsy types are linked to genetics. Epilepsy is a brain condition diagnosed when a child has two or more seizures with no known cause.
Understanding the cause of a child’s epilepsy matters, because if the cause can be determined it has the potential to deliver more targeted care.
There is now a simple test that screens for potential genetic causes of epilepsy. All one needs to do is talk to the doctor about an epilepsy gene panel. For resources and to learn more about epilepsy gene panel testing, visit www.canepilepsybegenetic.com.
Parents are a child’s best advocate. Learning more about a child’s epilepsy is the first step in getting appropriate care.