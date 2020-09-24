MT. PLEASANT—According to the last numbers provided to The Pyramid by the Central Utah Public Health Department, there have been 609 COVID-19 cases reported in the Six County area. Of those cases 38 have been hospitalized with three deaths.
The CUPHD reported 14 active cases and 120 total cases in Juab, with 105 recovered, one death and no current hospitalizations; Millard, 23 active cases, 174 total cases, 151 recovered, no deaths and no current hospitalizations; Piute, seven cases, with six recovered, no deaths, and no current hospitalizations; Sanpete has 31 active cases, 205 total cases, with 173 recovered, one death and three current hospitalization; Sevier, 8 active cases, 101 total cases, with 92 recovered, one current hospitalization, and one death; Wayne has had two cases reported both of which have recovered.
There has been one case reported in the less than one age group; 49 cases in the 1-14 age group; 131 cases reported in the 15-24 age group; 189 in the 25-44 age group; 168 in the 45-64 age group; 65 in the 65-84 age group and six cases in the 85+ age group. There have been no new deaths in the Six County area.
The CUPHD reported 15,266 people have been tested for COVID-19.
Testing capabilities for COVID-19 have increased dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms (which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches and chills, or decreased sense of smell or taste) should be tested for COVID-19.
To find a testing location, visit centralutahpublichealth.org.