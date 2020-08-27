MT. PLEASANT—As of press time, the Central Utah Public Health Department had reported 486 cases in the Six County area. Of those cases 27 have been hospitalized with three deaths.
The CUPHD reported 92 total cases in Juab, with 77 recovered, one death and two current hospitalizations; Millard, 140 cases, 135 recovered, no deaths and no current hospitalizations; Piute, six cases, with five recovered, no deaths, and one current hospitalization; Sanpete, 156 cases, with 136 recovered, one death and no current hospitalizations; Sevier, 89 cases, with 83 recovered, no current hospitalizations and one death; Wayne has had two cases reported both of which have recovered.
There has been one case reported in the less than one age group; 47 cases in the 1-14 age group; 95 cases reported in the 15-24 age group; 159 in the 25-44 age group; 122 in the 45-64 age group; 58 in the 65-84 age group and four cases in the 85+ age group. There have been no new deaths in the Six County area.
The CUPHD reported 11084 people have been tested for COVID-19.
Testing capabilities for COVID-19 have increased dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms (which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches and chills, or decreased sense of smell or taste) should be tested for COVID-19.
To find a testing location, visit centralutahpublichealth.org.