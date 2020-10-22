MT. PLEASANT — According to numbers provided by the Central Utah Public Health Department, there have been 764 COVID-19 cases reported in the Six County area. This is an increase of 160 since last week – 60% higher than the previous week’s increase. There was one new death in Juab County, and one death that was incorrectly attributed to Millard County was removed from the statistics. There were also 11 new hospitalizations.
The CUPHD reported 105 active cases and 226 total cases in Juab, with 118 recovered, three deaths and six current hospitalizations; Millard had 71 active cases, 243 total cases, 172 recovered, one death, and one current hospitalization; Piute has 16 active cases, 25 total cases, with nine recovered, no deaths, and no current hospitalizations; Sanpete has 139 active cases, 340 total cases, with 199 recovered, two deaths and two current hospitalizations; Sevier, 106 active cases, 224 total cases, with 117 recovered, no current hospitalizations, and one death; Wayne has 10 active cases, 13 total cases, and three recovered.
There have been two cases reported in the less than one age group; 78 cases in the 1-14 age group; 218 cases reported in the 15-24 age group; 328 in the 25-44 age group; 301 in the 45-64 age group; 120 in the 65-84 age group and 24 cases in the 85+ age group.
The CUPHD reported 19,903 people have been tested for COVID-19.
Testing capabilities for COVID-19 have increased dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms (which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches and chills, or decreased sense of smell or taste) should be tested for COVID-19.
To find a testing location, visit centralutahpublichealth.org.