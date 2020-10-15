MT. PLEASANT — According to numbers provided by the Central Utah Public Health Department, there have been 764 COVID-19 cases reported in the Six County area—an increase of 101 since last week. Central Utah Public Health Department one new death occurred in the CUPHD area, in Millard County. There were also six new hospitalizations.
The CUPHD reported 70 active cases (more than double last week) and 191 total cases in Juab, with 118 recovered, two deaths and six current hospitalizations; Millard had 59 active cases (up from 31 last week), and 219 total cases, 159 recovered, one death, and two current hospitalizations; Piute has 17 active cases, 23 total cases, with six recovered, no deaths, and no current hospitalizations; Sanpete has 102 active cases (up from 63 last week), 293 total cases, with 186 recovered, two deaths and four current hospitalizations; Sevier, 80 active cases (up from 44 last week), 177 total cases, with 96 recovered, no current hospitalizations, and one death; Wayne has six active cases (after having 0 for the past several weeks), eight total cases, and two recovered.
There have been two cases reported in the less than one age group; 66 cases in the 1-14 age group; 195 cases reported in the 15-24 age group; 282 in the 25-44 age group; 249 in the 45-64 age group; 96 in the 65-84 age group and 21 cases in the 85+ age group.
The CUPHD reported 17,834 people have been tested for COVID-19.
Testing capabilities for COVID-19 have increased dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms (which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches and chills, or decreased sense of smell or taste) should be tested for COVID-19.
To find a testing location, visit centralutahpublichealth.org.