MT. PLEASANT—As of press time, the Central Utah Public Health Department had reported 557 cases in the Six County area. Of those cases 34 have been hospitalized with three deaths.
The CUPHD reported 13 active cases and 113 total cases in Juab, with 99 recovered, one death and no current hospitalizations; Millard, 13 active cases, 154 total cases, 141 recovered, no deaths and one current hospitalization; Piute, six cases, with six recovered, no deaths, and no current hospitalizations; Sanpete has 34 active cases, 185total cases, with 150 recovered, one death and three current hospitalization; Sevier, 6 active cases, 97 total cases, with 90 recovered, one current hospitalization, and one death; Wayne has had two cases reported both of which have recovered.
The largest increases in cases have been within the 15-24 year age group and the 45-64 year age group. There has been one case reported in the less than one age group; 50 cases in the 1-14 age group; 114 cases reported in the 15-24 age group; 172 in the 25-44 age group; 154 in the 45-64 age group; 60 in the 65-84 age group and six cases in the 85+ age group. There have been no new deaths in the Six County area.
The CUPHD reported 13.660 people have been tested for COVID-19.
Testing capabilities for COVID-19 have increased dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms (which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches and chills, or decreased sense of smell or taste) should be tested for COVID-19.
To find a testing location, visit centralutahpublichealth.org.