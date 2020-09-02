MT. PLEASANT—As of press time, the Central Utah Public Health Department had reported 508 cases in the Six County area. Of those cases 28 have been hospitalized with three deaths.
The CUPHD reported 103 total cases in Juab, with 89 recovered, one death and no current hospitalizations; Millard, 141 cases, 140 recovered, no deaths and no current hospitalizations; Piute, six cases, with five recovered, no deaths, and one current hospitalization; Sanpete, 164 cases, with 146 recovered, one death and one current hospitalization; Sevier, 92 cases, with 83 recovered, no current hospitalizations and one death; Wayne has had two cases reported both of which have recovered.
There has been one case reported in the less than one age group; 47 cases in the 1-14 age group; 101 cases reported in the 15-24 age group; 163 in the 25-44 age group; 133 in the 45-64 age group; 58 in the 65-84 age group and five cases in the 85+ age group. There have been no new deaths in the Six County area.
The CUPHD reported 12,535 people have been tested for COVID-19.
Testing capabilities for COVID-19 have increased dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms (which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches and chills, or decreased sense of smell or taste) should be tested for COVID-19.
To find a testing location, visit centralutahpublichealth.org.