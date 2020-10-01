MT. PLEASANT—According to the last numbers provided to The Pyramid by the Central Utah Public Health Department, there have been 609 COVID-19 cases reported in the Six County area—an increase of 54 since last week. Of those cases 40 have been hospitalized with three deaths.
According to an email sent out to parents of students attending Ephraim Middle School at least one case has been reported in the school and additional students have been quarantined. The CUPHD did not respond to a request for further information.
The CUPHD reported 20 active cases and 136 total cases in Juab, with 113 recovered, one death and two current hospitalizations; Millard, 31 active cases, 190 total cases, 157 recovered, no deaths and two current hospitalizations; Piute, two active cases, eight total cases, with six recovered, no deaths, and no current hospitalizations; Sanpete has 31 active cases, 216 total cases, with 181 recovered, one death and three current hospitalizations; Sevier, 15 active cases, 111 total cases, with 95 recovered, no current hospitalizations, and one death; Wayne has had two cases reported both of which have recovered.
There has been one case reported in the less than one age group; 50 cases in the 1-14 age group; 141 cases reported in the 15-24 age group; 212 in the 25-44 age group; 176 in the 45-64 age group; 72 in the 65-84 age group and 13 cases in the 85+ age group. There have been no new deaths in the Six County area.
The CUPHD reported 15,758 people have been tested for COVID-19.
Testing capabilities for COVID-19 have increased dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms (which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches and chills, or decreased sense of smell or taste) should be tested for COVID-19.
To find a testing location, visit centralutahpublichealth.org.