MT. PLEASANT—According to numbers provided by the Central Utah Public Health Department, there have been 764 COVID-19 cases reported in the Six County area—an increase of 101 since last week. This is nearly double the number of new cases reported the week before.
Nathan Selin, executive director of the CUPHD said, “We are definitely seeing a spike in the total number of cases. Positive test rates are also increasing rapidly.”
“You’ve seen that in other areas of the state like Utah County there has been a big increase in cases among college and other students,” he said. “Here it is spread pretty much across the board. We’ve seen cases in some schools and a couple of work places, and some long-term care facilities.”
This increase in reported cases comes on the back of a massive increase in the number of people being tested. In the previous week statistics from the CUPHD showed that 492 COVID tests had been administered. This week saw that number quadruple to over 2000 people being tested.
Selene said he contributes the uptick in testing at least in part to there being more symptomatic individuals. “People are more aware of what the symptoms are,” he said.
Central Utah Public Health Department Two new deaths also occurred in the CUPHD area, one in Sanpete and the other in Juab. Both deaths were persons were 85 years old or older. There were also five new hospitalizations.
NOTE: The numbers below may be skewed. The CUPHD online report shows that there were no recovered cases for the past week, which is likely incorrect.
The CUPHD reported 30 active cases and 160 total cases in Juab, with 113 recovered, two deaths and two current hospitalizations; Millard, 41 active cases, 200 total cases, 157 recovered, no deaths and two current hospitalizations; Piute, 10 active cases, 16 total cases, with six recovered, no deaths, and no current hospitalizations; Sanpete has 63 active cases, 246 total cases, with 181 recovered, two deaths and four current hospitalizations; Sevier, 44 active cases, 140 total cases, with 95 recovered, no current hospitalizations, and one death; Wayne has had two cases reported both of which have recovered.
There has been one case reported in the less than one age group; 60 cases in the 1-14 age group; 165 cases reported in the 15-24 age group; 232 in the 25-44 age group; 202 in the 45-64 age group; 85 in the 65-84 age group and 19 cases in the 85+ age group. There have been two new deaths in the Six County area.
The CUPHD reported 15,758 people have been tested for COVID-19.
Testing capabilities for COVID-19 have increased dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms (which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches and chills, or decreased sense of smell or taste) should be tested for COVID-19.
To find a testing location, visit centralutahpublichealth.org.