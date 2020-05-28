Creating a chef-inspired kitchen

(NAPSI)—Cooking like a professional doesn’t have to mean a kitchen full of expensive gadgets, but you do want one where prepping, cooking and cleaning is seamless and comfortable. That requires considering design details that enhance the workflow. Consider these helpful hints:
Smart storage
Items that are used frequently should be kept together and conveniently at hand. Use hooks, magnets and utensil holders to keep favorite knives, pot lids, spatulas and the like within easy reach. A lazy Susan can help spices stay properly sorted.
Bright lighting ideas
Choose lighting that maximizes cooking efficiency and comfort. Task lighting should include overhead stove lights and under-cabinet fixtures so cooking and food prep area are properly lit. For dining, overhead chandeliers may be best.
Kitchen sink
While shiny appliances, countertops and beautiful backsplashes may get all the attention, the sink and its surrounding area are the most used in the kitchen and deserve special consideration.
Position the sink with as much prep space around it as possible. For the sink itself, look for efficiency and functionality. For example, the new BLANCO IKON Apron 33” 1 3/4 sink is designed with a convenient low divide that makes it easier to handle large pots and baking sheets. Another advantage of its apron front design is that it’s installed further forward with no countertop. This means less strain on cooks and dishwashers because they don’t have to lean over as much. What’s more, it’s made with nonporous, easy-to-clean Silgranit composite patented material and comes in eight trending colors.
Optional accessories help enhance the workflow and include a floating grid that provides an extra level within the sink, to further ease the strain of handling heavy pots. A floating cutting board fits right on top of the sink to instantly create more workspace.
Faucets to favor
Faucets designed with a higher arc and a pulldown spray head make rinsing dishes, filling pots and cleaning the sink faster and simpler. The new BLANCO RIVANA collection includes semi-pro, high arc with pulldown and bar faucet options. A coordinating soap dispenser is also available. The convenient Solenta Senso works hands-free. “Handy” when your hands are full—or very dirty.
