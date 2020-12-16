Here we are — right in the thick of December 2020. We’ve had Pearl Harbor Day, Hanukkah ends Friday evening, the official first day of winter is this coming Monday, and — of course, Christmas is just around the corner.
2020 is quickly coming to a close. Wow! What a year it’s been. I hope you’re like me and trying to be optimistic for 2021.
2020 in Sanpete has seemed weird this year. Pandemic aside, I’m talking mainly about the weather. I do know people who think Sanpete is just plain weird — all the time — period. And, I suppose the weather is weird every year too.
It’s been a dry year, but we finally got a little snow. Mother Nature could have given us the precipitation in July, but I guess we’ll take it when she gives it to us.
We drove up into the mountains last Saturday. Our choice of roads was passable. We only had one minor heart attack moment. Sometimes the snow disguises where the edge of the road is located.
My son and daughter in law were down from the city and we were on a hunt for their Christmas tree. It would, of course, have been easier to go get one before the snow storm, but not as interesting. The air was clear and cold. The snowy views were great. And, the trees were already flocked — at least temporarily.
Amazingly, we found the “perfect tree” in record short time. We didn’t have the risky maneuver of getting it across the creek as in some years. The dogs didn’t get lost or wet. I didn’t faint, have a stroke, or have to be carried back to the vehicle. It was phenomenal.
We got back into town in time to prepare dinner and celebrate a version of an early birthday for my son. His birthday is on the 24th. He was born at 11:11pm on Christmas Eve.
The food and company were great. However, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) probably would not have approved of the meal.
I “took the bull by the horns” and grilled ribeye steaks for dinner. You may have heard that PETA wants us to change some of the sayings we use when referring to animals. “Taking the bull by the horns” should now be “taking the rose by the thorns.” The new versions are considered “helpful” while the old versions are labeled “harmful.”
Here’s a few more: Harmful: Ants in your pants. Helpful: Pepper in your pants. Harmful: On a wild goose chase. Helpful: Out chasing rainbows. Harmful: Put all your eggs in one basket. Helpful: Put all your berries in one bowl. Harmful: Killing two birds with one stone. Helpful: Feeding two birds with one scone.
There’s a whole list of these substitute sayings that will make our speech friendlier to the animal kingdom. PETA believes many of the original sayings fall into the same category as racist and homophobic speech.
I’m not sure how quickly these proposed changes will catch on. I do have to say that I like scones though. I could have fed a couple of birds with the one that I got with my meal at The Satisfied Ewe café in Ephraim not too long ago.
As I mentioned earlier, Christmas is fast approaching. It’s amazing how quickly it comes. I hope we all find ways to help each other enjoy the season. There are many who need a little extra boost this time of year in one way or another. Let’s remember them.
The Christmas season motivates good behavior in many people. Sanpeters are good “Christmas Spirit” folks. Many of us who don’t consciously think much about it other times of the year, attempt to turn the spirit of love, peace and good will up a notch at Christmastime. I admit that it’s hard work being extra nice for a whole year; but many of us can handle it for a week or two or three in December.
There’s nothing wrong with using a holiday to spur us on to better behavior. It makes the effort easier. Christmas is the mother of all holidays for this purpose. Christian ideals are brought to the forefront. We try to remember Jesus and what his teachings should mean to us. We try to be givers.
The concept of Christmas gives us a logical place to “blame” our unusually good behavior right now. Christmas justifies our kindness. But, we don’t want people to get the idea that we are to be held to such high standards of niceness all year round.
My younger brother, eight years younger than me, passed away nine years ago this month at the age of 51 — much too early in life. His family put one of his quotes on his headstone. I think I’ve repeated it here before, but it’s still applicable and good advice to all of us this Christmas Season.
Here it is: “I have found it best to just be friends with everyone. People will often do dumb things, and you’ll have to forgive them — you just gotta love ‘em anyway.” (Kenyon Ogden)
Certainly “He” who is the “reason for the season” would have us be friends to all. And forgiveness and love are what the season is all about. Enjoy these days running up to Christmas. — Merrill