Dominion Energy releases payment app

SALT LAKE CITY—Dominion Energy customers can now pay their bills, get reminders and easily enroll in services all in one place using a new app the company rolled out. The app provides a secure, quick and easy way for customers to manage their account on the go.
“We’re excited to offer our customers a one-stop-shop where they can do everything from pay their bill to view statements and even start, stop or transfer natural gas service,” said Corynne Arnett, senior vice president of Regulatory Affairs & Customer Experience. “The app also provides a quick, easy way to sign up for helpful customer services like eBill, Auto Pay or a Budget Plan.”
The app is available on iOS and Android for residential and small business customers across eight states. Search for “Dominion Energy” in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to download the app for free. Customers will have the option to enable biometric authentication for secure access to their account.
Using the Dominion Energy app, customers will be able to:
• Get quick, secure account access
• Receive timely account notifications
• Pay their bill on the go
• Start, stop or transfer service
• View bill statements
• Enroll in eBill, Auto Pay or a Budget Plan