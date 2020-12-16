OGDEN — Douglas Schiess of Manti graduated and has earned an associate degree in Manufacturing Engineering Technology from Weber State University. The historic class of 2020 includes more than 2,198 students who applied for December’s graduation.
“It’s significant because it will give me the motivation to push through my next two years and finish my bachelor’s degree,” said Schiess.
Degrees awarded in fall 2020 included 91 master’s, 964 bachelor’s, 1,030 associate, and 113 certificates, including graduate certificates.
“The graduating class of 2020 will be forever remembered for their determination to achieve their academic goals during a time of historic turmoil,” said WSU President Brad Mortensen. “I applaud their tenacity and perseverance and know they will use these strengths as they continue to lead and succeed.”
During fall semester, 30% of Weber State classes had some on-campus component — 11% of those completely face to face — another 11% offered individualized instruction, including clinical lab supervision. The remainder of courses were taught using virtual and online methods.
Although official commencement ceremonies have been canceled for the fall, graduates are invited to attend the commencement exercises in the spring.
Graduates received their caps, gowns, tassels, diploma covers and cords in the mail. Diplomas will be sent once final grades have been submitted and degrees processed.
Graduates are encouraged to take photos in their caps and gowns and post them on social media with #webergrad.
Visit weber.edu/wsutoday for more news about Weber State University.