In March/April of this year, the staff of Fairview Museum and Fairview Elementary collaborated to bring students to the museum to learn about and connect with their local community.
Each student was given the opportunity to choose a favorite exhibited object or image from the museum collection that appealed to them personally. Museum and school educators then collected photographs of and statements about the chosen objects from each student.
The new exhibition showcases the photographs side by side with each child’s matching statement. As part of this ongoing community project, family members of Fairview Elementary students and other adults living in Fairview and Sanpete County are invited to attend the museum and consider their own thoughts, impressions, and knowledge about the presented images in the show.
If safety guidelines permit, a closing social will be held just prior to the removal of the exhibit. All participants, families, and community members are invited to attend and participate in an exchange of stories and memories. The closing social will be held on Friday, May 14th at 6:30pm.
Special thanks go out to all the Museum Staff, Fairview Elementary Teachers, and especially Principal Allynne Mower.
Funding to cover print costs has been provided through a grant from the BYU Art Department.