EPHRAIM — Ephraim Crossing, central Utah’s newest mixed-use campus of businesses, retail and residential living, has introduced its first residential neighborhood, The Estates at Ephraim Crossing. Exclusively featuring single family home living options, The Estates is part of the community’s ongoing efforts to bring a new technology hub to the home of Snow College and the Ephraim Campus of Utah State University.
“Utah’s tech industry has recently experienced tremendous growth across the state and Ephraim Crossing is an ideal place for tech companies looking for a new area that provides affordable housing options and is conveniently located,” said Kevin Romney, partner at Las Vegas-based Camino Verde Group, developer of Ephraim Crossing.
The Estates at Ephraim Crossing, located an hour south of Provo, features 44 single family home sites with prices starting at just $285,000. The neighborhood offers five model home options up to 5,500 square feet, including three one-story floor plans and two two-story floor plans. Homes include up to six bedrooms and four baths, with optional finished or unfinished basements.
“These homes are going to be beautiful,” said Ephraim Mayor John Scott. “They represent an answer to one of the problems we have here in Ephraim, which is a lack of housing.”
Camino Verde Group partnered with Sagebrush Homes on the project. Sagebrush is headed by chairman Rob Peccole, CEO of Peccole Development Group, LLC.
“We are looking forward to working with the entire team at Camino Verde Group as we continue to build up Ephraim Crossing,” Peccole said. “We have plans to build more in Utah, and Camino Verde Group shares our desire to grow Ephraim into the state’s up-and-coming tech community.”
Once completed, Ephraim Crossing will offer residents world-class amenities within a small-town setting, including top-tier business spaces and retail shops. The first building planned for the business sector at Ephraim Crossing is a two-story, 32,000 square-foot tech office and co-working facility.
Ephraim Crossing will offer a range of living options, from single-family homes to townhouses and apartments. Residents will also have access to a variety of retail shops, with shopping space available along Highway 89 for local and national businesses.
The community is nestled between some of the state’s best outdoor recreation opportunities, including hiking, biking and riding trails to explore, as well as state parks, and areas to fish, hunt, rock climb, and camp.
“We want to fiercely protect our quality of life here. Ephraim Crossing is an opportunity to work hand in glove with a developer to plan out a new part of our community that is resident friendly,” Mayor Scott said. “We didn’t want to have a developer come in a dictate to us what they were going to do. Our cooperation with Camino Verde Group has been very close, especially from the standpoint that almost at every turn they have asked us, ‘What do you need?’ not ‘This is what we’re going to do.’”
For more information about The Estates at Ephraim Crossing, visit www.ephraimcrossing.com.