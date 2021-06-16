Extreme drought continues to plague the state, so the Utah Division of Water Resources has replaced its traditional lawn watering guide with an “Extreme Drought Watering Guide” to reflect drought actions. The “Drought Watering Guide” replaces the popular Weekly Lawn Watering Guide and focuses on “survival watering.” While extreme drought conditions exist, the guide will focus on minimal watering to keep grass alive: two times a week in northern Utah and three times a week in southern Utah. These recommendations are also consistent with Gov. Spencer Cox's June 8 Executive Order.
With 60% of residential water use applied on outdoor landscapes, Utahns are asked to look for ways to reduce their use. Eliminating just one watering can save about 3,000 gallons for the average quarter-acre Utah yard. More drought actions and water-saving tips can be found at slowtheflow.org
The watering guide is found on the division’s water conservation website. Using water efficiently is always the best practice and saves money. But during extreme drought, it’s critical to help stretch the water supply.