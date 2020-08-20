FOUNTAIN GREEN—The annual fundraiser for the Fountain Green City Library is in full swing, with one change this year due to the COVID pandemic. In previous years, in addition to calendar sales and the raffle the library held a boutique. With concerns for people who are more susceptible to the virus the decision was made to forgo the event this year.
The library will continue its tradition of selling a community calendar. Each person who purchases one can place the birthdays of their family members and their anniversaries on the calendar for the community to see. The cost for the calendars is $8. Local businesses such as Terrel’s Market also purchase advertising in the calendar to help support the library.
Shellie Shore, a volunteer librarian at the Fountain Green Library said, “A lot of the people who advertise on the calendar have been doing it for a long time, supporting and donating to the library. We really, really appreciate that.”
The other big fundraising event is the yearly raffle, which will take place October 19 this year. Just like the calendar a lot of businesses have been supporting the library through raffle prizes for several years. “We have a hand-pieced quilt. Peckham Livestock always donates a lamb, which is butchered by V Dot Meats (in Ephraim),” Shore said. “We have prizes from Farmer’s Floral and Main Street Pizza; we even have a couple night’s stay at Best Western Corral Hills Motel in St. George.”
“Tickets, which cost $2 a piece or 6 for $10, used to be sold at Shep’s Grill in Fountain Green, but they closed so now tickets can be purchased by contacting one of the librarians.”
Those interested in supporting the library through the raffle may call Shellie Shore at (801) 592-2862 or Susan Monson and (435) 262-0866.
“We are a totally non-profit, volunteer library,” said Shore. The library supports the communities of Fountain Green, Moroni, Chester, and Wales.
“We have been saving up money for the past couple of years. We are moving in to our new city building where we get a room in the basement which will give us three times the room we have now. Right now we have about 600 sq. feet and the new one is about 1800 sq feet.”