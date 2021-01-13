NEPHI — With the birth of a new year we are celebrating the first birth in 2021 at Central Valley Medical Center. Being the first baby born at CVMC in 2021 he was delivered by Dr. Reed Skinner at 12:25 p.m. Jan. 1, weighing in at 9 pounds 3 ounces and 21 inches long. The new baby boy was given the name Mateo by his proud parents Elysia and Kyle.
Being the first to be born gives fun bragging rights, but not only that, his parents and Mateo go home with some extra goodies as part of the celebration too. CVMC administration provides a generous discount on the hospital bill to the New Year’s baby. Along with this discount; the hospital labor and delivery staff put together a substantial gift basket with a Mom care package and items such as lotions, body wash, an assortment of clothes, newborn toys, diapers, baby wipes, a laundry basket, swaddling blankets, and a plush CVMC blanket.
“Celebrating the New Year’s Baby is something our staff looks forward to during the holiday season each and every year. We make sure that all of our patients receive the highest quality of care, in the best manner possible, so they feel safe and comfortable during their stay,” said Annie Hatch, RN, women and newborn service manager at the medical center.
We also want to give a huge thank you and shout out to the members of our local and state community who also jumped in to show their support during this fun event; local businesses, that provided donations this year included: Mid-State Consultants, Nebo-Leavitt Insurance Agency, Nephi Western Credit Union, Utah Community Credit Union, Nephi Police Department, American First Credit Union, Boutique On Main and Florist, and Azomite; along with The Utah Educational Savings Plan (UESP) donating a $50 savings certificate.
Congratulations to Elysia, Kyle, and Mateo!