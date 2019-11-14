Five facts about signing up for health insurance

BROOKLYN, NY — Open enrollment season is in full swing and Healthcare.gov is open for business. Utahns can enroll for health care at www.healthcare.gov and only have until Sunday, Dec. 15, to enroll.
According to a new Health and Human Services report, people can find even more affordable plans this year than in years past. To read the full report, visit https://www.cms.gov/CCIIO/Resources/Data-Resources/Downloads/2020QHPPremiumsChoiceReport.pdf.
For the last two years, over 4 million uninsured people have been eligible for plans with $0 monthly premiums thanks to financial help.
The following are the five vital facts about signing up for coverage at HealthCare.gov:
1.) Sign up by Sunday, Dec. 15. Open Enrollment began on Nov. 1, but enrollees must take action by Dec. 15, no matter if this is their first time getting covered or if they are returning to shop and save.
2.) Coverage could be cheaper than one thinks. Last year, nine-in-10 people qualified for financial help to make their monthly premiums more affordable. In fact, two-out-of-three HealthCare.gov customers can find a plan for $10 or less this year.
3.) Shop and save. Those who had coverage through HealthCare.gov for 2019 should come back to update their information and compare their options for 2020. Every year, plans and prices change, those who do check back could save money by switching to a new plan that still meets their needs.
4.) Accidents happen: Health insurance protects those covered from the unexpected. Accidents happen and people get sick.
5.) Free help is available. Persons who have questions about signing up or want to talk through their options with a trained professional can get free help by calling 1-800-318-2596, or online, visit https://localhelp.healthcare.gov/#/ and make a one-on-one appointment now.