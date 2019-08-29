Five ways to use Social Security online

BALTIMORE, MD — Social Security (SSA) is here, not just when a person needs SSA financially, but also when accurate information is needed about the programs, retirement and more. There are many online sources for Social Security information, but people need to make sure they’re getting the right information.
By using www.socialsecurity.gov, users know that what they are reading and watching is approved by SSA experts and specifically created for the user. Here are five of the SSA resources that may offer invaluable information.
Social Security Matters
Want access to the latest SSA news, retirement planning tips and helpful information? Social Security Matters is the SSA blog at blog.socialsecurity.gov. From there, users can also connect with the SSA on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube, where the popular SSA videos may be watched.
Calculators
The SSA online calculators, such as the Retirement Estimator, the Life Expectancy Calculator and the Early or Late Retirement Calculator, can be found at www.socialsecurity.gov/planners/calculators.
Replacement card
Has your Social Security card been lost or misplaced? Find out how to get a new, replacement, or corrected card at www.socialsecurity.gov/ssnumber. In fact, card owners may be able to quickly request a replacement card online with a my Social Security account, if certain qualifications are met, at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
Verify earnings
Annual earnings may be verified and estimates of future Social Security benefits may be reviewed by accessing a personal Social Security Statement. It’s one of the many services available with a my Social Security account at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
FAQs
Do taxes need to be paid on Social Security benefits? How to apply for Social Security retirement benefits? What is a full retirement age? Discover the answers to those Social Security related questions and more on the SSAs Frequently Asked Questions page online at www.socialsecurity.gov/faq.
With so many services available online, Social Security is here for use when the schedule allows. And the SSA is the authority for Social Security program and benefits information.
Be sure to tell friends and family about all the business they can do with the SSA from the comfort of their home or office online at www.socialsecurity.gov.