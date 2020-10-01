FOUNTAIN GREEN—Tempers flared at the September 17 Fountain Green City Council meeting with nearly 100 people in attendance. Mayor Scott Collard, who was sworn in just prior to the meeting warned participants that anyone who didn’t stay under control would be removed.
The first item on the agenda after the approval of last month’s minutes was the appointment of a new fire chief, Todd Robinson. As the announcement was made outbursts from citizens began.
Fountain Green resident Abby Ivory asked the council, “How was it decided?” To which Collard replied that the “appointment was made by the city council and the mayor.”
Jess Baily followed with, “What happened to the bylaws? Is there no one in the fire department that can step up? I have been a member of the fire department for 21 years and I never heard a thing.”
As things heated up those in attendance were told that it wasn’t a matter that was up for a debate and that if they had questions they could call the city hall. From there the council moved on to other business.
Eddie Hanson, Lamb Day Chairman, was there to talk about next summer’s Lamb Day celebration and address the changes the city council had suggested at a previous city council meeting.
Hanson read a letter that was drawn up by Lamb Day committee members. The letter stated that Lamb days has been run by volunteers for over 50 years and has always worked.
Back in 2015 some changes were made that allowed the Lamb Day committee to use the city’s tax exempt status but also allowed the committee control of how Lamb Day funds were managed. The city also funds insurance for the festival to protect those involved.
The current city council has asked the committees involved with Lamb Days to create bylaws or rules for how things operate, including events such as the softball tournament. In the past participation in the tournament was based on local church ward boundaries. Those outside the boundaries are not allowed to participate.
During the discussion Chelsea Baily asked, “Why are you requesting bylaws from them, it’s not like you follow the rules. The fire department had them and didn’t use them.”
Claps and outburst happened throughout the night in support of Lamb Days, not changing boundaries for softball, and support to the previous fire chief.
Accusations of “secret” meetings also flew at the council meeting. Citizens stated that there is no recording of the so-called secret meeting that took place. Rules were broken they said.
“Closed meetings should not happen.” Clint Hanson stated. “We have rules and they need to be followed. At the first of September I called Scott a liar at the secret meeting that I walked into. I would like to apologize to Scott for that, but I just can’t.”
It was acknowledged by council member Shelith Jacobsen that the meeting talked about should have been moved back into an open meeting and that there were some things done that shouldn’t have been
Hanson stated, “The state of our community makes me sad over small things. I should be friends with everyone 360 days of the year. One day at a softball tournament should not determine if we are friends.”
In a phone conversation following the meeting, Collard said, “When I put my name up to be considered as mayor my whole purpose was to create unity. We can’t change what is happening with black lives matter, we can’t change what’s happening with our political system, or the COVID pandemic, but we can change what is happening in the city of Fountain Green. We can change our little community and bring unity.”