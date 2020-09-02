SANPETE COUNTY—Ryan Kendall Stewart of Fountain Green was arrested Friday, August 14 by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly pointing a hand gun at four people on West Side Road south of Wales. Stewart was booked in to the Sanpete County on four counts of felony aggravated assault and one count of open container in a vehicle. Jail with bail set at $20,150.
The victim that initially reported the incident described the suspect as a “white male with red hair, facial hair, and was driving a white truck with a camper shell on the back.” Multiple victims described the gun, saying it was a “large revolver that was silver in color.” None of the victims recognized the man.
One victim was able to photograph the license plate of the suspect’s vehicle. Police were able to run the plate through the state’s database, and the vehicle came back as registered to Stewart. The responding officer searched the area for the vehicle and when he could not locate it he went to the Fountain Green address tied to the truck’s registration. The vehicle was not there.
Stewart’s father confirmed that the suspect was staying at the house. He also confirmed to police that Stewart was driving a white Ford Ranger with a camper shell, matching the vehicle description given by the victims. Reports state he later told police that his son had “a replica revolver that was large and pewter in color.”
Law enforcement was able to work with Stewart’s cellular service provider to put a trace on his phone. The data showed that his phone was located in the area of Big Springs Loop Road. An officer was able to locate the Ford Ranger on a dirt road just west of the phone’s reported location.
Stewart has a background that includes firearm-related charges so a “high risk stop” was conducted. The suspect was “taken in to custody without incident.”
Following the arrest the truck was searched and a gun was found behind the passenger seat, on the floor of the truck. The gun matched the description given by the victims and Stewart’s father. Police also found an open can of Bud Light in the passenger seat pouch of the truck, within reach of the driver seat.
Stewart was transported to the Sanpete County Jail where he was questioned. He told police that he did not stop and point a gun at the suspects. He did, however, state that he had seen some people on West Side Road but that he didn’t recognize them.
During the interview Stewart told police that he had been out driving in the mountains that that he was driving towards home. Then he said he was going to go camping in Log Canyon but ended up trying to sleep in his truck. When asked why he didn’t go back home he did not answer. He also told police that he did not have “any weapons, or anything that could be construed as a weapon” in the vehicle.
According to court documents Stewart has had “multiple convictions for assault.” The Pyramid has confirmed that in 2009 he was arrested and charged with felony discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief. He plead guilty to the firearms charge, which was reduced to a misdemeanor.
The Pyramid reached out to the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office and the Sanpete County Attorney for comment and did not receive a response.