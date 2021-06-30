Last Friday evening, the northern Sanpete city of Fountain Green officially opened its all-new City Hall, Fire Station and Library with an open house free to the public. The recently completed building is located at 375 N. State.
The building was completed on May 11 and has been functioning as the new City Hall since that date. Along with city offices, it contains a large council room that can quickly be converted into a multipurpose room by sliding curtains in front of the rostrum.
This room also includes a large kitchen area for food preparation and would make the perfect place for a family or city event.
In the basement there is now a fully functional library and other meeting rooms that can be used by the community and city.
The south end of the building now houses the fire trucks for the city, including equipment rooms, bathrooms and showers for the firemen.
The cost of construction for the new building was $3.4 million dollars, but has been estimated to be more than double that at today’s prices.
Free hot dogs and chips were available for all that attended along with demonstrations form the Utah Highway Patrol and Utah Fire Safety folks.
This year’s Lamb Days Royalty consisting of Madllyn Mangum Queen, Lexi Bradly 1st attendant and Jianna Smith 2nd attendant were there helping with tours of the new fire station and other duties as the public toured through the facilities.